Nok Nok Labs Announces Optimized Integration with Security Key Pioneer Yubico

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nok Nok Labs , the trusted leader in next-generation consumer authentication today announced optimized integration with Yubico, the leading provider of hardware authentication security keys. The integration provides enterprises worldwide the ability to easily use the Nok Nok™ S3 Authentication Suite (Nok Nok S3 Suite) with any Yubico YubiKey .

Security keys such as the YubiKey act as a root of trust, allowing users to securely bootstrap computing devices to enable strong authentication across shared devices. As contributors to the FIDO standards, Nok Nok and Yubico are able to deliver the most advanced FIDO-based solutions with their combined technologies to deliver the highest level of security and convenience for both consumers and enterprises.

Risk Based Security recently published the 2019 MidYear QuickView Data Breach Report, which showed that in the first six months of 2019 more than 3,800 publicly disclosed breaches occurred, exposing 4.1 billion compromised records. 3.2 billion of those records were exposed by just eight breaches. The cause of the exposures could be contributed to email (in 70% of breaches) and passwords (65%).

"Replacing lost and easily compromised passwords with a standards-based strong and convenient authentication solution has been the mission of Nok Nok and our FIDO-enabled products since 2013," said Dr. Rolf Lindemann, Vice President, Products of Nok Nok Labs. "The integration of Nok Nok and Yubico paves the way to next-generation authentication for enterprises."

"Access to critical business information is at risk without strong authentication. With the YubiKey, customers have an easy-to-use, secure hardware-backed authentication solution leveraging open standards with FIDO and WebAuthn," said Jerrod Chong, Chief Solutions Officer, Yubico.

Nok Nok Authentication & YubiKey Convenience for U2F, WebAuthn & FIDO2 Security

Nok Nok helps organizations provide passwordless, secure, scalable methods to authenticate users and devices that are interoperable with existing security environments. Nok Nok reduces the reliance on weak and phishable passwords and other broken legacy authentication methods. Customers who have implemented the Nok Nok S3 Authentication Suite report improved customer engagement, lower operational costs and reduced fraud. The Nok Nok S3 Authentication Suite addresses the broadest set of use cases in the market, and the software solution can be deployed on-premises, as a cloud service and using SDKs.

The YubiKey is Yubico's hardware authentication device implementing multiple protocol support, including FIDO U2F, FIDO2, and WebAuthn. With a simple touch, the YubiKey executes a public and private key exchange, successfully authenticating the user and leveraging the features and benefits of the Nok Nok S3 Suite.

Nok Nok S3 Authentication Suite includes a certified FIDO Universal Server that supports all FIDO protocols – UAF, U2F and FIDO2, and also supports the WebAuthn standard from the W3C, enabling end-users to leverage reliable hardware-backed protection with the YubiKey within their security environments.

To learn more or to try a free demo of the Nok Nok™ S3 Suite, please visit https://www.noknok.com/products/s3-authentication-suite/.

About Nok Nok Labs (Nok Nok)

Nok Nok is the trusted leader in next-generation consumer authentication providing passwordless solutions to the world's largest organizations. Delivering the most innovative authentication solutions in the market today, Nok Nok empowers global organizations to improve the user experience to access digital services, while meeting the most advanced privacy and regulatory requirements. The Nok Nok™ S3 Authentication Suite integrates into existing security environments to deliver a cost-effective, future-proof and standards-based authentication solution. Headquartered in the Silicon Valley, California, the company has delivered unique inventions and innovations that are protected by a robust global patent portfolio. As a founder of the FIDO Alliance and inventor of FIDO specifications, Nok Nok is the expert in deploying standards-based authentication, and its industry leading customers and partners include DDS, Inc., Ericsson, Fujitsu Limited, Hitachi, Intuit, Lenovo, MTRIX GmbH, NTT DATA, NTT DOCOMO, OneSpan, SoftBank, Standard Bank, and T-Mobile. For more information, visit www.noknok.com.

Media Contact

Katie Pesek

(703) 390-1505

nnlpr@merrittgrp.com

SOURCE Nok Nok Labs

Related Links

https://www.noknok.com/

