Nok Nok Labs Announces Successful Deployment of Biometric Authentication for Insurance Customers of Aflac Japan

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nok Nok Labs (Nok Nok), the trusted leader in next-generation authentication today announced that its partner Fujitsu Limited , has successfully deployed the Nok Nok™ S3 Authentication Suite (NNL S3 Suite) at Aflac Japan. Aflac Japan, which services over 15 million customers, was the first insurance provider to offer cancer insurance in Japan. Starting in December 2018, Aflac Japan customers have been able to utilize biometric authentication on their mobile devices to request "immediate payment service" for their cancer treatments, significantly reducing the time and efforts involved in the submission of paperwork required to prove their identity. Patients can now easily and securely log in and process insurance claims using any biometric authentication method of their choice, such as fingerprint or face recognition. The Aflac mobile application provides a fast, frictionless user experience paired with strong security that leverages FIDO global authentication standards.

"Aflac is the first Japanese insurance provider to deploy a FIDO-certified solution, and we would like to continue collaborating with Nok Nok Labs to introduce it to banks, insurance industry and other industries," said Michihiko Ejiri, VP, Head of Portal Service Division, Service Technology Unit, Fujitsu Limited.

Biometrics Research Group, Inc. estimates that the entire global marketplace for biometric solutions in the healthcare market will reach approximately US$5 billion by 2020. While adoption of biometric authentication is still in its infancy in the InsureTech field, recent deployments, including from Aflac, show the need for next generation authentication applied to insurance payments – a service that requires both ease of use and security for end users and service providers. As has been seen from next generation authentication adoption in the e-commerce, online payments and banking verticals, these initial use cases will lead to broader adoption across all insurance segments as well.

With the NNL S3 Suite, Fujitsu has provided Aflac customers with strong authentication to their mobile insurance payment application using any biometrics on their iOS and Android devices. The NNL S3 Suite also provides Fujitsu and their customers with a scalable method to authenticate users that is interoperable with their existing security environments and reduces or eliminates the reliance on usernames and passwords.

"Insurance claim systems contain vital information that need to be secure, yet easily accessible for patients. We are pleased that Aflac chose to utilize the Nok Nok Labs technology through our partner Fujitsu, to enable strong and easy to use authentication that allows patients to process their claims with robust security, but with less burden to the end user," said Nok Nok Labs' CEO Phillip Dunkelberger. "Fujitsu should be commended for this very successful deployment with Aflac."

To learn more or to try a free demo of the NNL S3 Suite, please visit https://www.noknok.com/products/s3-authentication-suite/.

About Aflac Life Insurance Japan Ltd.

In November 1974, founded as a Japanese branch of a US life insurance company, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, launched the first cancer insurance. Currently, Aflac Japan has more than 24 million contracts from more than 15 million customers. On April 2018, changed from Japanese branch to Japanese corporation (Corporation), and took a new step as Aflac Life Insurance Japan Ltd. please see www.aflac.co.jp .

About Fujitsu Limited

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.1 trillion yen (US $39 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com .

About Nok Nok Labs (Nok Nok)

Nok Nok is the trusted leader in next-generation authentication providing simple, secure, scalable methods to authenticate users and devices. Delivering the most innovative authentication solutions in the market today, Nok Nok empowers global organizations to improve the user experience to access digital services, while meeting the most advanced privacy and regulatory requirements. The Nok Nok™ S3 Authentication Suite integrates into existing security environments to deliver a cost-effective, future-proof and standards-based authentication solution. Founded in Palo Alto, CA in 2012, the company has delivered unique inventions and innovations that are protected by an extensive US and global patent portfolio. As a founder of the FIDO Alliance and inventor of FIDO specifications, Nok Nok is the expert in deploying next generation standards-based authentication, and its industry leading customers and partners include DDS, Inc., Ericsson, Fujitsu Limited, Hitachi, Intuit, Lenovo, NTT DATA, NTT DOCOMO, OneSpan, SoftBank, T-Mobile, and ThreatMetrix. For more information, visit www.noknok.com.

