Nok Nok Labs First to Provide FIDO-Based Authentication for Smart Watches

"While smartwatches and other wearables are increasingly being utilized to access business information and perform business tasks, few organizations are able to enforce policy controls around these devices, making them one of the most vulnerable of emerging attack vectors," noted Steve Brasen, Research Director with IT industry analyst firm, Enterprise Management Associates (EMA). "The new standards-based controls from Nok Nok Labs are addressing authentication head-on by providing a solution that governs access controls directly on smartwatches regardless of whether they are direct-network attached or tethered to a smartphone. Now individuals are able to utilize enterprise applications and view sensitive company data that is centrally managed with policies that ensure only authorized users have access."

Access to sensitive information on a smart watch requires a very distinct user authentication process. Today's solutions typically store OAuth tokens or other bearer tokens in their smart watch applications. Unfortunately, these tokens provide relatively weak authentication and need to be renewed frequently as they lack strong device binding. With the Nok Nok App SDK for Smart Watch, developers can standardize on FIDO-based authentication infrastructure that lowers their cost and complexity while extending the standards-based approach from mobile applications and mobile Web or desktop Web applications to include smart watch applications.

"The ability to access sensitive information via a smart watch necessitates a more secure method of authentication that integrates with existing backend security infrastructures," said Dr. Rolf Lindemann Vice President, Products, of Nok Nok Labs. "Nok Nok, an inventor of FIDO specifications, now brings the same level of security to smart watches with the Nok Nok App SDK for Smart Watch, as it previously did with Mobile Apps and Web Browsers."

The Nok Nok App SDK for Smart Watch is currently available for Apple watchOS.

To learn more about Nok Nok App SDK for Smart Watch please visit: https://www.noknok.com/app-sdk-for-smart-watch/

To try a free demo, please visit:

https://www.noknok.com/products/s3-authentication-suite.

About Nok Nok Labs (Nok Nok)

Nok Nok is the trusted leader in next-generation consumer authentication providing passwordless solutions to the world's largest organizations. Delivering the most innovative authentication solutions in the market today, Nok Nok empowers global organizations to improve the user experience to access digital services, while meeting the most advanced privacy and regulatory requirements. The Nok Nok™ S3 Authentication Suite integrates into existing security environments to deliver a cost-effective, future-proof and standards-based authentication solution. Headquartered in the Silicon Valley, California, the company has delivered unique inventions and innovations that are protected by a robust global patent portfolio. As a founder of the FIDO Alliance and inventor of FIDO specifications, Nok Nok is the expert in deploying standards-based authentication, and its industry leading customers and partners include DDS, Inc., Ericsson, Fujitsu Limited, Hitachi, Intuit, Lenovo, MTRIX GmbH, NTT DATA, NTT DOCOMO, OneSpan, SoftBank, Standard Bank, and T-Mobile.

