Nok Nok Labs joins GSMA to provide expertise on mobile authentication

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nok Nok Labs , the industry's innovator in rapid, scalable and secure authentication, and founding member of the FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance , is pleased to announce its membership in the GSMA . The membership allows Nok Nok to work alongside a community of 750 global mobile network operators, vendors and suppliers — all focused on the common goal of improving and supporting the mobile industry worldwide.

"The GSMA continues to be the forum for thought leadership, innovation and standardization for the global mobile communications community," said Walter Beisheim, Chief Business Development Officer at Nok Nok. "Nok Nok is pleased to continue our contributions through the GSMA securing people, devices and services within and across MNO networks."

As one of the largest suppliers to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) worldwide, Nok Nok delivers FIDO Certified™ authentication to over one hundred and fifty million MNO subscribers, and processes billions of user authentications at scale. Nok Nok will contribute expertise to the GSMA in addressing its community's unique needs related to:

Improved customer experience through passwordless, frictionless login

Reduced costs of password resets and customer support calls

Improved security with stronger authentication and identity binding

Accelerating successful digital transformation and innovation initiatives

Extending brand leadership by introducing modern authentication

By adopting Nok Nok Labs' solutions, MNOs worldwide are fulfilling customers' demands for passwordless authentication as more fingerprint sensors, facial recognition and other modern biometric authentication modalities are now available in the majority of today's mobile devices.

For more details on how Nok Nok's platform, the Nok Nok Labs™ S3 Authentication Suite, can assist MNOs to deliver high-value authentication services can be found here .

About Nok Nok Labs

Nok Nok Labs provides organizations with the ability to bring a unified approach to deploy easy to use and secure authentication infrastructure to their mobile and web applications, using standards-based solutions that include support for FIDO and other specifications. The Nok Nok S3 Authentication Suite enables organizations to accelerate revenues, reduce fraud, and strengthen security and privacy. Nok Nok Labs is a founding member of the FIDO Alliance with industry leading customers and partners that include NTT DOCOMO, PayPal, Alipay, Samsung and Lenovo. For more information, visit www.noknok.com .

