Nok Nok Labs Next Generation Authentication Solutions Deployed at Leading Financial Institution

In 2017, Fujitsu Limited integrated the Nok NokTM S3 Authentication Suite (Nok NokTM S3 Suite) into their offering as part of a strategic partnership with Nok Nok Labs. The integrated solution allows Fujitsu Limited customers - like Mizuho Bank - to easily deploy online authentication systems with robust security and eliminates the reliance on passwords. By partnering with Fujitsu Limited, Nok Nok Labs has been able to gain further traction in the financial sector worldwide. Mizuho Bank is one of the initial deployments of the integrated offering and has a banking network that encompasses every prefecture in the country, which extends to all of the major financial and business centers throughout the world.

"Nok Nok Labs is the world-leader in FIDO-deployments and a powerful innovator in the authentication space," said Michihiko Ejiri, VP, Head of Front Digital Service Division, Innovative IoT Business Unit, Fujitsu Limited. "Mizuho Bank is the first Japanese Bank to deploy a FIDO-certified solution, and we are pleased to have worked with Nok Nok Labs to enable it."

Mizuho chose this solution because it provides a high level of security while not compromising convenience. By deploying the integrated Fujitsu and Nok Nok Labs solution, Mizuho can provide security and usability while maintaining the privacy of their customers, ensuring the end user's biometric information never leaves the user's control. Currently, the solution is being used for login – but Mizuho is considering other potential applications and uses of this new technology.

"Regulations like the Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2), the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe and other regulations in the United States will require advanced next-generation authentication capabilities like the ones we have built into the S3 Suite," said Rajiv Dholakia, Vice President of Products at Nok Nok Labs. "Our partners around the world, like Fujitsu Limited, have seen and responded to this need to comply with regulations in a global way and take a strategic view of authentication. They have found that the S3 Suite is a simple, secure and scalable way to move towards compliance utilizing a standards-based framework."

For more information on the latest release of the Nok Nok Labs' S3 Authentication Suite, visit www.noknok.com.

About Nok Nok Labs

Nok Nok Labs provides organizations with a next-generation authentication platform for cloud, mobile and IoT applications that enables a strategic approach to identity & authentication that is vital to modern business. The Nok NokTM S3 Authentication Suite enables organizations to accelerate revenues, reduce fraud, and strengthen security and privacy. The S3 suite brings a unified approach to deploying easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy secure authentication infrastructure that includes support for and innovates beyond standards such as FIDO and other specifications. Nok Nok Labs is a founding member of the FIDO Alliance with industry leading customers and partners that include Fujitsu Limited, NTT DOCOMO, PayPal, Samsung and Lenovo. For more information, visit www.noknok.com.

About Fujitsu Limited

Fujitsu Limited: Fujitsu Limited is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 155,000 Fujitsu Limited people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.5 trillion yen (US $40 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. For more information, please see http://www.fujitsu.com.

