Nok Nok Labs Unveils S3 Authentication Suite - Version 8.0.1

Nok Nok simplifies customers' operational transition to modern identity and passwordless authentication.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nok Nok Labs (Nok Nok™), with the most scalable passwordless platform for transitioning to modern identity and customer authentication, today announced the latest version of the Nok Nok™ S3 Authentication Suite .

With this latest release, companies and organizations can now more easily operationalize modern identity and passwordless authentication in their system-level workflows, business processes and customer payment transactions. The enhancements to the Nok Nok S3 Authentication Suite are also designed to streamline large-scale operations in modern cloud environments and securely integrate with existing cryptographic infrastructure.

Key features and business benefits in this release include:

Enhanced Risk-Based Authentication: The S3 Suite now simplifies Registration and Authentication rules into a single ruleset. This allows customers to have full control over registration and authentication workflows based on predetermined business risk criteria to create very low friction customer journey experiences.

The S3 Suite now simplifies Registration and Authentication rules into a single ruleset. This allows customers to have full control over registration and authentication workflows based on predetermined business risk criteria to create very low friction customer journey experiences. Federation Integration: The S3 Suite now supports OpenID Connect as an integration mechanism allowing S3 to serve as an "authentication provider" that works with industry-leading identity providers (e.g., ForgeRock, Azure B2C) which allows Nok Nok customers to quickly integrate into existing identity and authentication systems.

The S3 Suite now supports OpenID Connect as an integration mechanism allowing S3 to serve as an "authentication provider" that works with industry-leading identity providers (e.g., ForgeRock, Azure B2C) which allows Nok Nok customers to quickly integrate into existing identity and authentication systems. Enhanced Transaction Confirmation Support: The S3 Suite will support payment transaction confirmation in Web Applications. Customers supporting PSD2-SCA workflows will be able to implement dynamic linking on both Mobile native and Web applications so that a fraudulent merchant or man-in-the-network can't change the details of a FIDO-authenticated transaction to hijack and steal transaction revenue.

The S3 Suite will support payment transaction confirmation in Web Applications. Customers supporting PSD2-SCA workflows will be able to implement dynamic linking on both Mobile native and Web applications so that a fraudulent merchant or man-in-the-network can't change the details of a FIDO-authenticated transaction to hijack and steal transaction revenue. Integration With Existing Enterprise Cryptographic Infrastructure: Customers will be able to store sensitive digital system keys of our S3 server into standalone HSM (hardware security modules) or cloud-HSM hardware infrastructure to provide the ultimate business safeguards for storing and managing digital keys that control access to business servers and databases.

Customers will be able to store sensitive digital system keys of our S3 server into standalone HSM (hardware security modules) or cloud-HSM hardware infrastructure to provide the ultimate business safeguards for storing and managing digital keys that control access to business servers and databases. Pluggable Authentication for Backend Database Access: The S3 Suite servers will offer a pluggable connection framework that supports multiple architectural approaches to help our customers eliminate vulnerable database connections based on username and passwords from all of their existing system-level workflows and applications.

The S3 Suite servers will offer a pluggable connection framework that supports multiple architectural approaches to help our customers eliminate vulnerable database connections based on username and passwords from all of their existing system-level workflows and applications. Support an External Backend "Secrets" Store: The S3 Server will support the ability to send push notifications and email-OTP messages through typically insecure, external gateways. To be secure, connecting and opening sessions to those external systems requires strong authentication. With the new "external backend secrets store", S3 offers the highest security in connecting with the systems of external MFA vendors.

"Through continued innovations that stay ahead of changing threat environments, Nok Nok continues to raise the bar above the modern authentication standards we helped to create. These new capabilities will offer greater integration flexibility for our customers that will enable them to integrate our S3 Suite with the use of their own APIs for handling encryption operations and also the use of external, hardware-based key vaults for storing sensitive information," said Rolf Lindemann, Vice President of Products at Nok Nok.

Nok Nok's S3 Authentication Suite was the first commercially deployed, highly scalable authentication suite built from the ground up leveraging the industry's FIDO authentication protocols. With its modular architecture and container support, the Nok Nok S3 Suite has proven to run at internet scale, supporting mission-critical identity and modern authentication for tens of millions of users while protecting over 1B daily authentications around the globe.

About Nok Nok Labs

Nok Nok is a pioneer in the FIDO standards and the trusted leader in next-generation identity and passwordless authentication solutions. The Nok Nok™ S3 Suite empowers companies to transform their customer experiences, transactions, business processes, and workflows by leveraging modern identity and passwordless authentication. The Nok Nok™ S3 Suite offers the most scalable and feature-rich passwordless solution that integrates into existing system-level workflows and legacy security infrastructure. Companies that implement the Nok Nok next-gen passwordless platform experience authentication success rates above 99%, onboarding conversion improvements of more than 10%, a 90% reduction in account recovery requests, and significantly reduced OpEx. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, the company has delivered unique inventions and innovations that are protected by a robust global patent portfolio. As a founder of the FIDO Alliance and an inventor of FIDO specifications, Nok Nok is the expert in deploying standards-based authentication, and its industry-leading customers and partners include Verizon, T-Mobile, Intuit, Cigna, Softbank, MUFG, NTT Docomo, Fujitsu Limited, Hitachi, Ericsson, MTRIX GmbH, NTT DATA, and OneSpan. For more information, visit www.noknok.com .

SOURCE Nok Nok Labs