Nok Nok Simplifies Integration, Enhances Customer Experience and Extends Reach of Passwordless Authentication

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nok Nok Labs , the leader in passwordless authentication, today announced the latest version of the Nok Nok™ S3 Authentication Suite ( Nok Nok S3 Suite ), including Adaptive Policy features that simplify a customer's ability to integrate into third-party risk systems, which manage and streamline auditing processes, and help meet PSD2 SCA compliance requirements. Also included in this release is Nok Nok™ Quick Authentication, a feature that accelerates the authentication process by reducing the number of network connections required, thereby improving the customer experience. Finally, Nok Nok has expanded smart watch support from Apple Watch to WearOS. Leveraging feedback from customers in banking, telco and eCommerce, these new features enable customers to save on time, complexity and costs while providing passwordless authentication that is fast and frictionless for their consumer's device of choice.

We have all seen that in 2020 online behaviors have shifted to become more reliant on remote work, shopping and banking. The "front-door" to all of these digital services is the security process we call "authentication". To compensate for the antiquated first line of defense of passwords, companies have added layers of security that have grown bloated, expensive and easy to compromise, as well as caused a significant source of friction for customers. The inconvenience for companies and consumers has been compounded, while compromising security or privacy.

Organizations worldwide demand solutions that remove the complexity associated with authenticating a user. In order to address security policy and regulations globally, authentication solutions need to go beyond these "old school" access processes, so that companies can really "know who is there." Nok Nok's customers and partners have seen how the Nok Nok S3 Suite enables enterprises to remove the barriers that lead to cart abandonment, phishing attacks and friction, while providing consumers with the ability to get online and transact knowing their information is protected.

"The new Quick Authentication capability gives organizations the ability to significantly reduce network traffic. Quick Authentication provides both security and speed for end-users," said Ron van Wezel, Senior Analyst at Aite Group. "Additionally this new Nok Nok release allows merchants to use 3DS delegated authentication, avoiding the need for step-up, even for high-risk transactions — a feature all merchants will benefit from, especially during the current remote environment."

New in S3 Suite:

Adaptive Policy support to simplify the configuration of authentication policies e.g. for PSD2 SCA and simplified integration with existing risk signals.

Streamlined implementation of 3DS Delegated Authentication through our EMV3DSData support.

Ease of integration for regulatory compliance as there is no custom code required anymore for risk assessment. E.g, Policy to address SCA requirements can be created without writing any custom code.

Transparent and simplified migration from native TouchID/FaceID to two factor FIDO Authenticator.

Nok Nok ™ Quick Authentication which enhances user experience for high latency networks (e.g. rural areas, smart watches, …) and reduced network & system load.

"The introduction of new technology to address the authentication needs of companies wrestling with regulatory and integration complexity while still meeting the needs of consumers is not new to Nok Nok," said Naga Nagarajan, Vice President of Engineering of Nok Nok Labs. "We are pleased to roll out today more capabilities that continue to meet the authentication requirements of our most security conscious customers. The Nok Nok S3 Suite continues to ease and speed the path to passwordless with the right policy options and integrations regardless of the device."

This new version of the Nok Nok S3 Suite will be available in July 2020.

About Nok Nok

Nok Nok is the trusted leader in passwordless consumer authentication. Delivering the most innovative authentication solutions in the market today, Nok Nok empowers global organizations to improve the user experience to access digital services, while meeting the most advanced privacy and regulatory requirements. The Nok Nok™ S3 Authentication Suite integrates into existing security environments to deliver a cost-effective, future-proof and standards-based authentication solution. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, the company has delivered unique inventions and innovations that are protected by a robust global patent portfolio. As a founder of the FIDO Alliance and inventor of FIDO specifications, Nok Nok is the expert in deploying standards-based authentication, and its industry leading customers and partners include BBVA, DDS, Inc., Ericsson, Fujitsu Limited, Hitachi, Intuit, Lenovo, MTRIX GmbH, NTT DATA, NTT DOCOMO, OneSpan, SoftBank, Standard Bank, and T-Mobile.

