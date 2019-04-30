Nokia 4.2 brings cutting-edge experiences to more fans for the first time ever in the United States

Our first ever Nokia 4.2 has been designed to offer the latest smartphone innovations at a truly accessible price. The classy, sculpted-glass design and selfie-notch display offer beauty on the outside and it's not just skin-deep, as it packs in a dual-rear camera, biometric face unlock and the latest generation Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ chipset, all powered by the latest Android™ 9 Pie.

Maurizio Angelone, Vice President, Americas, HMD Global, said:

"At HMD Global, we believe that everybody should have access to the latest in mobile technologies regardless of their budget. With cutting-edge experiences, incredible craftsmanship, AI innovations with a dedicated Google Assistant button, dual-rear cameras, pure Android, and much more, Nokia 4.2 brings everything you would expect from the top-line smartphone for a fraction of the price."

Advanced AI at your fingertips

Premiering the Google Assistant button, Nokia 4.2 will revolutionise the way you engage with your smartphone. Simply press once for instant access to the Google Assistant to get help – whether it's directions, making calls, listening to music or getting answers, the Google Assistant can help get things done and find information faster than ever before. You can double press to receive a visual snapshot of your day from the Google Assistant with intelligent suggestions and personalised information, including transport info, bills that need paying and what you have in your calendar to make sure you never miss a meeting again. By long pressing the button, you will activate a walkie-talkie mode, which lets the Google Assistant listen to you until you release it for long sentence queries.

Many of the flagship features on Nokia 4.2 are powered by AI, including face unlock to give you a quick, handsfree way to unlock your smartphone or exclusive Google Assistant actions to open apps quicker, including launching the camera app and taking a bothie. Nokia 4.2 also lets you access your Google Assistant without unlocking your phone after opting-in through your settings. You'll be able to perform basic tasks like setting a timer, scheduling reminders, playing music or asking it questions.

Beautifully crafted with the latest innovations

Nokia 4.2 compact size and edge-to-edge display with 'selfie-notch' delivers a smartphone which, at just 8.4mm, is slim enough for single hand use. Elegantly designed with glass on the front and back, a feeling of sturdiness and class is achieved thanks to its lightweight metal internal structure and satin-finish polycarbonate frame. To top off the design, the power button comes to life with a natural breathing light to alert you of notifications, making it easy for you to know when your phone needs attention.

Nokia 4.2 comes with a refined Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 439 octa-core chipset that delivers a boost in performance when you need it most, allowing you to play your favourite games and stream movies effortlessly.

Bringing flagship imaging features like multi-camera imaging to a new price point, the Nokia 4.2 dual depth-sensing rear camera captures stunning memories. Combining the 13MP main camera with the depth sensor, you can take your shots to the next level and create stunning portraits and landscapes for social media. Powered by AI and machine learning, you can create shareworthy photos with Google Photos, and learn more about them with Google Lens, which lets you search what you see faster, and interact with the world around you in a new way. The Nokia 4.2 advanced camera app allows you to find your inner artist with bokeh mode. Or, use the low-light HDR mode to capture multiple images simultaneously and fuse them using advanced algorithms to create a single image with more light, less noise, bolder colours and greater dynamic range.

Pure, secure and up-to-date, Android 9 Pie reinforced with Android One

Nokia 4.2 launches with Android 9 Pie out of the box. It joins the comprehensive line-up of Nokia smartphones in the Android One family, which means it delivers the latest Android innovations and software experiences. Nokia smartphones with Android One offer great storage and battery life right out of the box and come with three years of monthly security patches and two major OS updates.

Android 9 Pie includes AI-powered features to make your device smarter, faster and adapt to your behaviour as you use it, so your smartphone experience gets better with time. The Adaptive Battery feature limits battery usage from apps you don't use often, and App Actions predicts what you're about to do so you can get to your next action quickly. These features further streamline your device's functionality and your overall Android experience.

Nokia 4.2 will receive three years of monthly security patches and two major OS updates, as guaranteed in the Android One program. In addition, Google Play Protect scans over 50 billion apps per day to keep your phone safe from malware, making Nokia 4.2 among the most secure phones on the market. It also comes with easy access to helpful innovative services including the Google Assistant, which helps you get things done throughout the day, as well as Google Photos with free unlimited high-quality photo storagei; and Google Pay support, to help you pay in millions of places in a fast, simple and secure way.

Availability

In the United States, the Nokia 4.2 comes in Black and Pink Sand with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM, and will start at $189. It will be available for pre-sale online at Amazon and Best Buy beginning April 30, 2019 and will begin shipping on May 14, 2019. In-store purchasing and displays will be available in select Best Buy stores starting June 9, 2019.

About HMD Global

Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, HMD Global Oy is the home of Nokia phones. HMD designs and markets a range of smartphones and feature phones targeted at a range of consumers and price points. With a commitment to innovation and quality, HMD is the proud exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for phones and tablets. For further information, see www.hmdglobal.com .

[i] Free storage at high quality, requires a Google account and internet connection.

Nokia is a registered trademark of Nokia Corporation. Android, Google and other related marks and logos are trademarks of Google LLC. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

