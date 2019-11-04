Nokia 6.2 brings HDR entertainment and advanced imaging to even more fans

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global: "With the Nokia 6.2 we wanted to reimagine the features we can offer on our popular 6 series smartphones. As such, Nokia 6.2 comes with two exciting firsts: a breath-taking and immersive PureDisplay screen and a powerful AI-powered triple camera. With Nokia 6.2 we're making sure you get a premium device, that doesn't compromise on looks or performance. With its impressive one billion colour shades, the PureDisplay screen on the Nokia 6.2 lets fans enjoy their favourite movies or shows on the go like never before. Coming with a feature-packed triple camera, fans can set their creative side loose when they feel like it."

PureDisplay screen technology with always-on HDR

The first series 6 Nokia smartphone to feature the innovative PureDisplay technology, Nokia 6.2 delivers an immersive entertainment experience for unmatched mobile viewing on the go. With a dedicated Pixelworks visual processor, Nokia 6.2 upscales video content to HDR quality in real time, with up to a billion shades of colour, higher contrast and expanded dynamic range. This means you can enjoy more contrast and deeper colours watching popular shows on your favourite streaming platforms.

Nokia 6.2's display technology brings your content to life with wide colour reproduction, high dynamic contrast ratio for video and high brightness. Combined with local contrast enhancement the screen is easy to view even in bright sunlight.

Premiering a triple camera setup, combined with AI features and two-dayi batteryii

In another first, Nokia 6.2 lets fans experience powerful photography with an advanced triple camera setup that delivers detailed images, beautifully blurred bokeh portraits and wide enough shots that capture everything you want to. No matter where or when inspiration strikes, AI-powered night mode puts round-the-clock creativity in your hands for images you will want to share straight away.

Nokia 6.2 lets you make every shot your best yet with portrait mode by combining multiple standalone AI experiences including bokeh effects and beautification. The adjustable bokeh helps in creating beautifully blurred backgrounds, with various shape bokeh styles like Classic, Heart and Star, so your portraits stand out on your favourite social media. You can be sure you'll capture content sure to captivate followers with Ultra HD video with spatial audio recording and Dual-Sight.

All of this comes powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 636 Mobile Platform, to ensure your phone is ready to perform when you need it to. You can enjoy doing more of what you love, like streaming music and videos, playing games or talking, without battery anxiety – Nokia 6.2 offers signature Nokia phone experience of two-day battery life.

Premium Nordic design and craftsmanship meets high-tech materials

Inspired by its Nordic design heritage, Nokia 6.2 fuses craftsmanship and high-technology in a timelessly beautiful device. Nokia 6.2 is uniquely light yet strong and rigid, being crafted with a cutting-edge polymer composite that's twice as strong as polycarbonate and half the weight of aluminium.

Gently curved, tough Gorilla® Glass protects both sides of the phone while its precision-manufactured frame delivers a pure, solid and seamless finish true to its Nordic design heritage. Nokia 6.2's finish is created using a multi-layer coating system with vacuum metallisation, resulting in a stunningly smooth and premium finish that is also durable against scratches.

An experience that just keeps getting better, Android™ Q ready with Android One

As part of the Android One partnership, Nokia 6.2 is Android Q ready and will receive guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years, so your smartphone will get better over time. Enjoy the latest features such as AI assisted adaptive battery, App actions and many more with Android 9 Pie.

To be more helpful throughout your day, the Nokia 6.2 comes with a dedicated Google Assistantiii Button that you can press to quickly access your favourite assistant. You can also enjoy the Google Assistant's new Ambient Modeiv, which provides an always-on-display when your device is charging. This allows you to view upcoming calendar entries, commute times and other contextual information without needing to pick up your device. Google Assistant Ambient Mode can even transform your phone into a digital photo frame while charging.

In addition, Nokia 6.2 users will receive a 3-month membership trial to Google One at no extra cost. With Google Onev membership, you get the peace of mind that your photos, videos, messages and more are safely and automatically backed up in the cloud. With Nokia 6.2, Google One members will get 100GB of cloud storage across Google Drive, Gmail and Google Photos and access to premium support from Google experience – all in one shareable family plan.

Pricing and availability

In the United States, the Nokia 6.2 comes in Ceramic Black and Ice with 4/64GB and starts at $249. It is available now on Amazon.

For more information on the Nokia 6.2 visit nokia.com/phones/en_us/nokia-6

i The 2-day battery testing was conducted using a real-life usage test by HMD Global. The test included active usage of a device for 5 hours per day with a new battery. Usage included e.g. gaming, video streaming, calling, sending SMS, browsing and using apps (such as social media, news, navigation and music). The test was conducted with normal device settings in a lit indoor environment. The device was left on standby overnight.

ii Battery has limited recharge cycles and battery capacity reduces over time. Eventually the battery may need to be replaced.

iii The Google Assistant is available in selected markets and languages. Where not available The Google Assistant is replaced by Google Search. Check availability at https://support.google.com/assistant .

iv Google Assistant Ambient Mode will be available via the Google Play Store. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.

v Terms Apply: http://one.google.com/offer/nokia

