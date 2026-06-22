Nokia and Google Cloud Partner to Embed AI Agents, Built with Google's Gemini Models, Into Nokia's Autonomous Network Product Suite

Nokia integrates specialized AI agents into Nokia Assurance Center to dramatically accelerate network automation and issue resolution for telecommunication providers

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and HELSINKI, Finland, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud and Nokia today announced an expanded partnership that will integrate Google's Gemini models into Nokia's network software suite, the Nokia Assurance Center. By developing six specialized AI agents built with Gemini, Google's most capable family of multimodal models, Nokia will advance its capacity to help telecommunication providers lower operational costs, rapidly resolve network issues, and move toward fully automated, self-driving operations.

As modern networks generate increasingly complex volumes of data, telecom providers face significant bottlenecks. Traditional management relies on manual troubleshooting that struggles to keep up with escalating alerts, often resulting in costly downtime. This partnership addresses these challenges by using agents to instantly process raw data, helping telecom providers distinguish critical infrastructure issues from background noise to accelerate repairs and protect revenue.

"The AI era demands a new kind of network—one that is programmable, AI-native, and able to operate at machine speed," said Vivek Jaiswal, senior vice president, Autonomous Networks at Nokia. "With Gemini-powered agents integrated into Nokia's automation portfolio, we're helping telecom providers move beyond manual operations to maximize performance, ensure reliability, and find new efficiencies within their data."

A Multi-Agent Ecosystem Built for Telecom Scale

Nokia is introducing six specialized agents, each designed to manage specific operational tasks independently or work together to solve complex network problems, including:

Router agent: Acts as the central orchestration layer by interpreting user intent and managing communication between other agents while ensuring compliance with operational guardrails.

Acts as the central orchestration layer by interpreting user intent and managing communication between other agents while ensuring compliance with operational guardrails. Event triage agent: Analyzes ongoing alarms and compares them against historical patterns to identify root causes and assess operational impact.

Analyzes ongoing alarms and compares them against historical patterns to identify root causes and assess operational impact. KPI selector agent: Provides domain-expert interpretation of complex network performance metrics, definitions, and measurement units to aid reasoning.

Provides domain-expert interpretation of complex network performance metrics, definitions, and measurement units to aid reasoning. Anomaly reasoner agent: Investigates unusual network behavior to determine if a deviation is a genuine issue or a false alarm.

Investigates unusual network behavior to determine if a deviation is a genuine issue or a false alarm. Action reasoner agent: Matches active events against automation catalogs to recommend specific remediation steps.

Matches active events against automation catalogs to recommend specific remediation steps. Dashboard agent: Enables teams to quickly generate visual analytics and tracking screens using natural language prompts.

Nokia developed these capabilities using Google Cloud's Agent Development Kit (ADK) on the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform. This framework allowed Nokia to quickly develop smart conversational and routing paths that leverage Gemini's multimodal reasoning. Instead of requiring complex managed services, the entire multi-agent framework runs seamlessly on standard Google Cloud compute and storage. By deploying the agents directly via standard tools like Kubernetes and Google Cloud Storage, Nokia ensures the solution remains cost-optimized, flexible, and fully compatible with existing customer environments, including Google Cloud tenants.

Rather than removing operators from the loop, the framework introduces what Nokia calls "glass box autonomy." The action reasoner agent serves as an advisory layer, presenting confidence-based recommendations to human engineers, who retain final approval over critical control points before fixes are automatically executed and logged. For low-risk, policy-approved scenarios, the same architecture can also support completely closed-loop automation.

Business Benefit for Operators

By moving from passive monitoring to a proactive, agent-based architecture, telecom providers can save costs and improve reliability. These specialized agents can deliver immediate value, including:

Rapid resolution: Agents can automate troubleshooting, cutting network problem-solving times by 50% to 80%. Complex issues that historically took hours to isolate—such as voice degradation or software errors—can now be flagged and resolved in minutes, drastically reducing service downtime.

Agents can automate troubleshooting, cutting network problem-solving times by 50% to 80%. Complex issues that historically took hours to isolate—such as voice degradation or software errors—can now be flagged and resolved in minutes, drastically reducing service downtime. Enhanced accuracy: Agents can filter out data fluctuations to focus on genuine problems, reducing false alarms and unnecessary escalations.

Agents can filter out data fluctuations to focus on genuine problems, reducing false alarms and unnecessary escalations. Accessible analytics: Staff can use simple language to instantly generate dashboards and performance reports.

Staff can use simple language to instantly generate dashboards and performance reports. Cost efficiency: Agents efficiently run on top of a telecom operator's existing cloud setups, avoiding the need for expensive custom software overlays.

"Agentic AI marks a fundamental shift in how telecommunications networks are managed, moving operators away from rigid templates to dynamic, goal-oriented automation," said Sridhar Gollapudi, Global Telco Market Lead at Google Cloud. "By applying Gemini's multimodal reasoning capabilities to complex data streams, this partnership helps operators to transition from manual workflows to a self-driving posture that lowers costs and optimizes resources globally."

Availability

The router and event triage agents are already fully functional. When the platform officially launches as a SaaS model on the Google Cloud Marketplace in September 2026, operators will be able to deploy this initial starter pack of certified agents immediately to work with the Nokia Assurance Center.

Instead of making customers wait for all agents to be finalized, Nokia will deliver the remaining, more complex agents through rolling software updates. These continuous releases will expand capabilities across Nokia's broader network portfolio—including Unified Inventory, Data Suite, and Orchestration applications—beginning in late 2026 and continuing throughout 2027.

Live demonstrations of these autonomous network agents will be on display at DTW Ignite in Copenhagen, from June 23 - 25. Attendees can view a live voice degradation use case at both the Google Cloud booth (#201) and the Nokia booth (#306), as well as a multi-partner fiber-break automation simulation featured in the Innovation Zone.

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we're advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack—including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications—that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Google Cloud