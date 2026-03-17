Nokomis Energy Names Joe Stofega as President

MINNEAPOLIS, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nokomis Energy, a Minneapolis-based developer of megawatt-scale distributed generation solar projects, today announced that Joe Stofega has been named President. He succeeds Brendan Dillon, who has served as President for the past four years.

During Dillon's tenure, Nokomis Energy completed more than 50 distributed solar projects totaling more than 100 megawatts of capacity. Many of these projects were developed through the Xcel Energy Community Solar Garden Program, widely recognized as one of the most successful community solar programs in the United States. Throughout this work, Nokomis has prioritized strong local partnerships to ensure projects deliver meaningful benefits to businesses, municipalities, utilities, and residents across Minnesota.

For the past six years, Stofega served as Nokomis Energy's Vice President of Business Development and has been closely involved in the company's business development and origination efforts. Since entering the renewable energy sector in 2010, he has helped deploy more than 300 megawatts of distributed generation projects. Prior to joining Nokomis Energy, Stofega held a leadership role at EnterSolar (now PowerFlex), a large commercial and industrial solar developer.

"I'm honored to step into the role of President and continue building on the strong foundation Brendan helped establish," said Stofega. "Nokomis Energy has developed an outstanding portfolio of distributed solar projects, and I'm excited to lead the company as we continue delivering clean energy and long-term value to communities and project partners across Minnesota."

"It's been an honor to serve as President and to have helped build the company to this point," said Dillon. "I'm proud of what we've accomplished together, and most importantly the team we've built that will take this forward. I'm excited to see Joe lead the next chapter for Nokomis Energy."

Nokomis Energy develops distributed solar projects that are typically sold individually or as portfolios to long-term owners and operators. The company currently has a portfolio of late-stage projects in Minnesota and is actively seeking a long-term owner.

About Nokomis Energy

Nokomis Energy is a Minneapolis-based developer of megawatt-scale distributed generation solar projects. The company employs a proven, systematic approach to project development that prioritizes early risk identification and disciplined execution, helping deliver well-structured solar projects while building long-term partnerships with utilities, landowners, and project owners. The company has fully developed more than 100 MW of solar projects and is active primarily in Minnesota, with additional work in Iowa, Wisconsin, and other markets across the United States.

SOURCE Nokomis Energy