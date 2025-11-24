Nokona Celebrates 100th Anniversary with Yearlong Centennial Experiences for Baseball Fans Everywhere

Iconic baseball glove maker announces chance to win diamond & gold embellished, game-ready glove valued at $100K

NOCONA, Texas, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nokona, the only American-made ball glove company, reveals plans to mark its 100th Anniversary in 2026 that are indicative of its creativity and American spirit. The year's Centennial events will celebrate the past but also a future where companies like Nokona, with an expertise in craftsmanship and customization, will thrive.

"We look forward to celebrating 100 years with our customers and with our employees," says Nokona President & CEO Jeff Beraznik. "An essential part of our legacy is making top-quality, made-in-America products, and we remain committed to those goals. In addition to an exciting schedule of events to celebrate Nokona's centennial, we will be releasing new items that highlight our rich heritage of premium leathers and handcraftsmanship alongside the best of modern innovation and performance."

Born from a rich American history, Nokona spent its first eight years making leather wallets and purses. Then, in 1934, after trademarking the name Nokona, produced its first leather baseball glove. After that, the company's destiny was shaped by key events like making ball gloves for the U.S. military during World War II, forging partnerships with professional athletes who appreciate Nokona's quality, and expanding the product portfolio to bats, game belts and bags, while continuously diversifying its customized baseball gloves.

Nokona sets its commemorative celebration in motion with a sweepstakes for a handcrafted baseball glove valued at $100,000, studded with over 12 carats of natural diamonds and adorned with custom 14k gold pieces. A component of this gamer will be constructed from ten leather swatches of authentic Nokona ball gloves, spanning the ten decades of the company's leather-making history. Visit Nokona's website to see the glove and to read all of the sweepstakes details. There is no purchase necessary to participate.

"It is a privilege to be a staple in the lives of so many customers after all these years," says Nokona Executive Vice President and fourth-generation family owner, Rob Storey. "It is so special to hear the heartwarming stories about Nokona, and it is an honor to mark this monumental year with everyone who has made it possible. Our commitment to homegrown craftsmanship is a hallmark of Nokona. It is what my great-grandfather, grandfather, and dad instilled in the company's DNA; that won't change ever."

There's no doubt that the Nokona Centennial "line-up" has something for everyone. Fast approaching is a never-before-seen Centennial-inspired heirloom glove gift-with-purchase, just in time for the holidays. Also timely for the gift-giving season is "The Nokona Experience", a specialty, personalized glove-making experience hosted at the company's facilities in Texas or Arizona. New events will be added in the months to come, as well as new product launches and collaborations.

"The $100,000 Nokona glove giveaway is a way to honor our customers – the heart and soul of our company – and a way to celebrate this extraordinary milestone with an extraordinary ballglove," said Beraznik.

Nokona represents the best of America: the strength of a rich history, with a focus on performance, innovation and the future. Learn more about Nokona's legacy and how to enter the giveaway for the Nokona 2026 $100,000 Centennial Ballglove at https://nokona.com/nokona-share-your-story/. Follow Nokona on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/nokona/.

SOURCE Nokona