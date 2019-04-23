NOLA Jazz Fest also Rocks! Ace Hotel, New Orleans Musicians' Clinic and EarPeace team up to make the sonic experience safer and better.

NEW ORLEANS, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Santana, Katy Perry, and Widespread Panic get loud. Even Chaka Khan can make your ears buzz if you are front of stage. New Orleans Jazz Fest is legendary for wide open spaces and lounge chair listening to funky bluesy gospel rock & roll, all with a Cochon de Lait po' boy and some crackling. Fans at the big stages can also take an aural beating. And, if you wind up at Tipatinas for Galactic after, don't forget your hearing protection.

Musicians' Clinic and EarPeace have worked together over the last 5 years to make sure musicians and fans have a better experience. Erica Dudas, managing director for NOLA Musicians' Assistance Foundation ("NOMAF"), is looking out for the artist community: "We are proactive in raising awareness for hearing loss prevention, for the musicians we serve in our clinic and their fans. Through our Musicians' Clinic, we fund hearing assessments and custom ear plugs for our musician patients. We recognize that a musicians' body is their instrument, and healthy hearing is a must for pitch, tune, and maintaining a long career in the industry. We work with EarPeace because they share our vision to turn music lovers into musician lovers."

Ace Hotel New Orleans is at the center of music in the Big Easy - from finding ways to support and highlight the business of music to intimate shows at their onsite venue Three Keys several nights a week. "The team is always excited to get back to Ace NOLA," says Jay Clark, CEO of EarPeace. "This year we wanted to celebrate the NOMAF mission and support one of our favorite partners in music. The first 25 guests each day get a special edition Ace Hotel EarPeace. No ringing ears in this hotel." Ace Hotel New Orleans aims to offer their guests the best New Orleans experience, and that includes caring about the way we hear as much as what we choose to listen to. EarPeace and Ace NOLA want the same thing for the people they care for-- the magic of this city should be experienced at its best, and that includes taking care of your hearing as you dance the night away.

About Ace Hotel New Orleans

Ace Hotel New Orleans sits at the intersection of Carondelet and Lafayette Street in a beautiful 1928 Art Deco building, flanked by museums and galleries in the city's culturally-vibrant Warehouse District. A stone's throw from the French Quarter, our historic nine-story building has marinated in the magic of one of the world's most cosmopolitan cities for nearly a century. Ace New Orleans is home to some of the finest dining and drink in the city, plus a music venue right on site — a magnet for the city's most welcoming cultural emissaries.

About Three Keys

Nestled inside Ace Hotel New Orleans, Three Keys is a venue dedicated wholly to the magic that happens in New Orleans. Bottling this stuff would be impossible, so we decided to invite it in. From live musical performances to late night food and drinks, Three Keys hosts near nightly events, including our annual festival Six of Saturns.

About the New Orleans Musicians' Clinic and Assistance Foundation:

Founded in 1998 by a coalition of music advocates, the New Orleans Musicians' Clinic (NOMC) is a donor-supported, brick and mortar health care clinic for area performers within the LSU Healthcare Network. It is the first and only comprehensive clinic for musicians and cultural workers in the US and currently provides culturally-sensitive primary medical care to more than 2,500 patients regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay.

About EarPeace

EarPeace is recognized as the leading brand of hi-fi hearing protection for entertainment - providing exceptional sound clarity and long lasting comfort. EarPeace's patent-pending low-profile design is discreet and comes with an ultra premium carrying case. EarPeace improves any loud experience and greatly reduces associated risks to hearing health. Additional models for motor sports, safely and sleeping are available. To purchase EarPeace please visit us on the web our Amazon Store .

