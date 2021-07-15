Nolan Bushnell Appears in Latest Episode of Gaming Laboratories International's (GLI®) Illuminating Conversations Web Series

The episode premiered today and is available for streaming now exclusively at https://gaminglabs.com/illuminatingconversations.

Bushnell's inventions read like a technology and pop culture encyclopedia: Atari, Chuck E. Cheese's Pizza Time Theater, in-car navigation systems, and dozens more. He has started more than 20 companies and been named one of "50 People Who Changed America" by Newsweek. In this conversation, he talks about three happy accidents that shaped his career, how he stumbled into the world of video games, the importance of execution, and he gives a preview of what he is working on now.

Specific to the gaming industry, Bushnell offers his insights and opinions about skill-based gaming, where esports are going, and provides guidance to CEOs on how to motivate their teams to innovate.

Binge-watch Season One of Illuminating Conversations today. Gain valuable insights from Eilers & Krejcik's Gaming Principal Todd Eilers; Jamaica Betting, Gaming Lottery Commission Executive Director Vitus Evans; Managing Director of Gaming Consultants International Neil Spencer; NIGA Chairman Ernest Stevens, Jr.; and Ellen Whittemore, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary at Wynn Resorts.

