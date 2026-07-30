Nolan Painting Celebrates Growth With Opening of Willow Grove Location and 10 Consecutive Years as a Top Workplace

WILLOW GROVE, Pa., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nolan Painting, a leading residential painting company, is expanding its operational footprint with the opening of a new location in Willow Grove, Pa., while simultaneously celebrating its 10th consecutive Top Workplace award. This dual milestone underscores the company's commitment to strategic growth and its foundational core value of being a "Best Place to Work."

The Nolan Painting team cuts the ribbon at a prior office opening with the Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce. Nolan Painting hosts its Willow Grove open house on August 7th.

"Our new Willow Grove location allows us to better serve homeowners north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike while creating a central hub for the teams that support those communities every day," says Jon Meyer, Nolan Painting President and CEO. The company's Founder, Kevin Nolan, adds, "I'm often asked why I want Nolan Painting to keep growing, and my answer is that we're doing it right! We aspire to be a 'Best Place to Work,' which is one of our core values. Unlike industry standards, everyone on our team is a full-time employee, not a subcontractor. We take care of our employees and provide competitive pay and comprehensive benefits. We want working at Nolan Painting to be a decision that serves our team and their families well. Growth creates opportunities that attract great people and develops strong leaders across our organization. As we grow, we can serve more customers with a team that truly cares."

To celebrate the new location, Nolan Painting will host a community open house on Friday, August 7th from 3:00-6:00 PM at 2313 Wyandotte Rd in Willow Grove. Customers, neighbors, business partners, and community members are invited to see the new space and meet the Nolan Painting team, including painters, color consultants, and expert estimators, as well as representatives from Sherwin Williams and Benjamin Moore. As part of their commitment to giving back in the communities it serves, Nolan Painting is encouraging attendees to bring items to be donated to the Willow Grove Food Bank. Current priorities for the Willow Grove food bank include tomato sauce, bar soap, toothpaste, and toilet paper. They can also accept plastic grocery bags and reusable grocery bags. Guests who bring a donation for the food bank will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a "Painter for a Day" certificate. More details about the event can be found at nolanpainting.com/locations/willow-grove/.

Growth Rooted in Core Values and Operational Excellence

Founded in 1979, Nolan Painting has built its reputation on a unique model: employing 100% full-time painters organized into dedicated local teams rather than relying on subcontractors. Located conveniently off the Pennsylvania Turnpike, the new Willow Grove hub will serve Montgomery and Bucks counties, reducing commute times for team members to support a healthy work-life balance while ensuring continuity of service for homeowners.

Earning the Top Workplace recognition from the Philadelphia Inquirer for the tenth consecutive year-an honor based entirely on direct employee feedback-proves that being a "Best Place to Work" is a lived core value. By prioritizing employee well-being and career growth, Nolan Painting fosters an engaged, highly skilled team that directly delivers superior quality and an exceptional experience to homeowners.

This expansion and continued recognition affirm Nolan Painting's mission to provide the best experience for homeowners through its commitment to full-time, locally based teams and continuous investment in its people and infrastructure. Further information about Nolan Painting and its services is available at www.nolanpainting.com.

About Nolan Painting: Nolan Painting is a full-service residential painting company that has been serving customers in Greater Philadelphia for over 45 years. In addition to interior and exterior painting services, Nolan Painting offers cabinet painting, color consulting, and carpentry and repair services. The company's core values are: transparency, accountability, friendliness, and being a best place to work. Nolan Painting gives back to the community with volunteer hours and financial support for local causes through its Nolan in the Neighborhood initiative. It is a growing, award-winning, nationally recognized company that is regarded as an innovative industry leader.

SOURCE Nolan Painting