One of Havertown's Favorite Holiday Traditions - The 2025 Reindeer Romp will be held December 13

HAVERTOWN, Pa., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is open for the annual Reindeer Romp, a spirited community 5K run and 1-mile walk held in memory of Brandon Lake, a beloved young member of the Havertown community who passed away from cancer in 1999, and long-time Reindeer Romp committee member, Matt Aber, who passed away from cancer in 2021.

Committed to the fight against cancer, 100% of the race proceeds are donated directly to the American Cancer Society.

The annual Reindeer Romp, raising funds for the American Cancer Society, will be held December 13 in Havertown.

"The American Cancer Society is thrilled to continue its partnership with the Reindeer Romp in 2025. This almost-three decade partnership has resulted in nearly $600,000 in support for our programs and initiatives, in particular, our Hope Lodge in Cheltenham, where those undergoing cancer treatments in the Philadelphia region can stay free of charge and not have to worry about meals or transportation. We share our sincere gratitude for all those who run the Reindeer Romp and help make a difference." said Greg Paone, Philadelphia Director of Regional Integrated Marketing at American Cancer Society.

Nolan Painting has been the presenting sponsor of the Reindeer Romp since 2000, and the event now stands as the flagship effort of the company's Nolan in the Neighborhood initiative-its long-standing commitment to giving back to the communities where its employees live and work. Each year, more than 100 Nolan Painting team members line the course as race marshals, and the company contributes over $5,000 annually toward event expenses. Several staff members also serve on the race committee, and founder Kevin J. Nolan continues his long-time role as race director. Kevin has led the Reindeer Romp since 2000 and recently served as the volunteer race director for the inaugural Delco 10 Miler, a successful new event presented jointly in September by Delaware County and Visit Delco, which has also joined this year as a sponsor of the Reindeer Romp.

The Reindeer Romp also has the sponsor support of Rothman Orthopaedics, Beatty Lumber, Sir Speedy of Havertown, Havertown Carpet Co., Sherwin Williams, Meridian Bank, Shreiner Tree Care, and Mid Penn Bank, as well as many other local businesses . Event sponsors help cover the expenses of the event, raise funds for the cause, and allow for every registration dollar from participants to go to the American Cancer Society.

Race Details and Post-Race Festivities:

The Reindeer Romp is scheduled for Saturday, December 13, 2025. This festive event has become a staple of the holiday season in Delaware County. The 5K run will begin at 3:00 p.m., followed by the 1-mile walk at 3:05 p.m.

The 5K, professionally timed by Bryn Mawr Racing and taking place on a USATF certified course , will start and finish at Haverford High School.

Participants are invited to celebrate their finish at several Havertown establishments for a complimentary beverage or slice of pizza. This year's Pizza & Pub partners include Tony Roni's, JD McGillicuddy's, The Crossbar, and Paddy Rooney's Pub.

Interested community members are encouraged to register as soon as possible to secure their spot since the race will be capping at 600 participants. All participants will receive a commemorative ornament sponsored by Beatty Lumber and long sleeve technical running shirts as available.

Learn more, register, or donate at reindeerromp.org .

