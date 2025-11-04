Local Painting Company Celebrates 1,500 Five-Star Google Reviews, Showcasing Exceptional Customer Satisfaction in Greater Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nolan Painting, one of the leading residential painting companies serving the Greater Philadelphia region, has reached an impressive milestone: 1,500 five-star Google reviews. This achievement reflects the company's ongoing dedication to delivering high quality results, reliable service, and outstanding customer care.

Nolan Painting celebrates surpassing 1,500 Five-Star Reviews on Google

Nolan Painting serves homeowners across Delaware, Chester, Montgomery, and Bucks counties. The company's consistent positive reviews represent the many satisfied customers who have trusted Nolan Painting to paint their homes with professionalism and care.

"When customers receive quality service, they're happy to go online to share their experience, and those reviews help others feel confident when choosing a painter for their home," Nolan Painting's president, Jon Meyer, shared. "We're grateful that so many of our customers take the time to leave us a review. It demonstrates that we are fulfilling our promise to customers and it reinforces a strong culture amongst our team members."

Jeremy B. from Chester County posted a review in October, expressing his satisfaction with the exterior painting of his cedar siding home. Jeremy wrote that "Value is a function of price and quality, and Nolan Painting proved to be excellent value."

"Sharing my experience with Nolan Painting through a Google review is a way to thank the company and its employees, and to help others make a fully-informed decision about their own painting projects." Jeremy said.

You can see Nolan Painting's recent reviews at nolanpainting.com/about/nolan-painting-reviews/

The milestone demonstrates not only the company's commitment to quality but also its reputation as one of the most trusted residential painting companies in Greater Philadelphia. With more than 45 years of experience, Nolan Painting continues to set the standard for residential painting services, providing expert interior and exterior painting, cabinet finishing, color consulting, and carpentry and repairs.

About Nolan Painting

Founded in 1979, Nolan Painting is a residential painting company serving homeowners throughout the Greater Philadelphia region. Nolan Painters are all full-time employees, not sub-contractors, who receive benefits, paid time off, and continuous training. Nolan Painting's values are: transparency, accountability, friendliness, and being a best place to work. Nolan Painting is a growing, award-winning, nationally recognized company that is regarded as an innovative industry leader.

SOURCE Nolan Painting