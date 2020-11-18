Nollenberger Investment Management and McCullough & Associates Investment Advisors Join Forces in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nollenberger Investment Management, LLC, a leading provider of premier Investment Management services based in San Francisco, has completed the acquisition of McCullough & Associates, a premier provider of investment services for high-net-worth individuals, institutions, foundations, pensions and public funds, founded in 1974. The merger took effect as of Oct. 1, 2020. The new firm will be known as Nollenberger McCullough Investment Advisors. The combination of the two firms is the result of a long-standing professional friendship, shared values and a closely aligned vision between Bruce Nollenberger and Leon Wiatrak.

"Leon and I are excited to bring together 80 years of combined experience in equity and fixed income capital markets and building client portfolios. This combination provides us with even broader market expertise as well as continuity of portfolio management." - Bruce Nollenberger

About Bruce Nollenberger:

Prior to founding Nollenberger Investment Management in 2012, Bruce was the founder, CEO and President of Nollenberger Capital Partners Inc. (NCPI), a full-service broker dealer. NCPI was recognized by the Securities Industry Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) as one of the top 100 firms in the country and was later sold to Sterne Agee in January 2011. He had previously spent nine years as the Executive Vice President and Senior Managing Director of Wells Fargo/Van Kasper, where he oversaw the private brokerage business. Full bio.

About Leon Wiatrak:

Prior to being the Managing Member of McCullough and Associates, LLC, Leon's professional experience included over 20 years at Bank of America, where he was a Senior Vice President, responsible for the bank's global fixed-income activities. During his tenure, the bank was recognized as a Primary Dealer by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, becoming a major participant in the US Government and money markets. Leon transitioned to the advisory side of the business, forming Wiatrak Behnke Capital Management, focusing on fixed-income investing. The firm then merged with Van Kasper & Co., broadening the scope of his responsibilities to include equities. Full bio.

Media Contact:

Bruce Nollenberger

[email protected]

415-287-5100

www.nollmac.com

Nollenberger McCullough Investment Advisors

100 Shoreline Hwy. Building B, Suite 380

Mill Valley, CA 94941

(415) 287-5100

[email protected]

