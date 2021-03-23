Nolo, The Leader in DIY Legal Information, Marks 50 Years of Providing Americans with "Law For All"

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nolo Press is celebrating a distinctive milestone: 50 years of helping everyday Americans maneuver the legal system. Along the way, Nolo has grown into one of the leading publishers of do-it-yourself legal information, helping millions of Americans navigate all types of legal issues.

Born to help people

Nolo was founded in Berkeley, Calif. by Jake Warner and Ed Sherman, two former legal aid lawyers who opened a law practice to help everyday people with straightforward legal tasks. They soon found that there was no reason why many of their potential clients couldn't do the job themselves – if they only had some guidance.

Jake and Ed began publishing a comprehensive series of informative, plain-English legal guides, forms, and other materials. Nolo's products cover an array of common legal topics, including estate planning, wills, divorce, taxes, landlord-tenant issues, real estate, small business, and taxes, along with many others. Their mission was reflected in their slogan, "Law for All."

"Few digital content brands—in the legal space and beyond—have a history as deep, rich and noble as that of Nolo," said Steve Noel, General Manager of Nolo. "Every day, we continue to be driven by Nolo's original mission of helping people. Now more than ever, we are proud to help make the legal system accessible to anyone, regardless of background, situation, or station in life."

Evolving with the times

As the world moved from print to digital, Nolo evolved along with it, establishing Nolo.com and transitioning into a digital-first publisher. Nolo's acquisition by Internet Brands in 2011 accelerated this digital shift, and the vast majority of Nolo content is now available free of charge online – though many popular print titles and other products remain available for purchase .

Nolo rapidly expands into new subject areas as needs arise. The latest example is Nolo's COVID-19 Resource Hub , which covers a huge range of legal issues related to the pandemic, from unemployment to evictions to travel bans.

Nolo's reputation for current, credible legal information has made Nolo a go-to source for media outlets looking for objective legal expertise. Nolo data, content, and in-house experts are cited in hundreds of media reports each year.

Celebration through innovation

To celebrate its anniversary, Nolo turned special attention to two of its flagship products.

Nolo's WillMaker & Trust software has been helping people create their own wills and estate plans for 35 years. This year, WillMaker will expand its offerings by giving users the ability to create Transfer-on-Death deeds, which transfer real estate to beneficiaries and eliminate the need for probate court proceedings.

Nolo has also launched a fully redesigned web interface at Nolo.com in celebration of the anniversary, with a focus on an improved mobile user experience and faster, more responsive performance for all visitors.

