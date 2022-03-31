NOM ANNOUNCES RECORD-BREAKING YEAR FOR CONTEXTUAL TARGETING & BRAND SUITABLE VIDEO ADVERTISING

Emerges As Market Leader in Brand Responsible Campaigns that Outperform Video Benchmarks

Secures Premier Partnership With Google

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NOM, the contextual video advertising company, today announced a record-breaking year, with a 100% YoY increase in revenue, 200% increase in new multi-million dollar clients, industry-defining product innovations and a new strategic partnership with Google. During the pandemic, the company rebuilt the business and its technology, and has since attracted an array of new marquee clients including global brands, and agency holding companies.

NOM's renewed success follows numerous industry altering shifts including Google's deprecation of cookies, an increase in global privacy legislation and a surge in digital video consumption. These trends have coalesced, creating a rebirth of next generation contextual advertising within the burgeoning video advertising market which is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 20.89% to grow to US $155.18 billion by 2026, from US $41.132 billion¹ in 2019 with video accounting for more than half of all US programmatic display ad spending in 2022². YouTube Ad Sales Hit $8.6 Billion in Q4, up 25% and topping Netflix revenue for the quarter, having delivered more than 5 trillion views of YouTube Shorts³.

"We were on the hunt for a partner to efficiently run YouTube media and ensure a brand suitable environment for our creative" commented Greg Tedesco, EVP Digital Zeno Group. "To date, our results have been stellar and far exceeded benchmarks. The best part of the NOM relationship has been the client service and real-time interpretation and recommendations on performance."

2021 ACHIEVEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Google Premier Partnership

The company also secured a premier partnership with Google whose status places NOM in the top 3% of all companies in the program. To achieve this elite status, NOM demonstrated growth with both current and new clients, high retention rates and performance benchmarks. Clients benefit from NOM's early access to beta releases, advanced support, industry expertise and thought leadership. Account strategists are trained and skilled with advanced optimization skills designed to deliver the highest level of performance and efficient spend.

Technology Innovation and New Product Release

NOM has invested over $5 million to develop its leading video advertising platform ( NOMads ). With advanced machine learning technology, the platform is built on APIs from YouTube, Google Ads and CTV channels to identify consumer intent via contextual signals. NOMads leverages billions of real time behavioral and contextual data points to navigate contextual intent. This empowers advertisers to reach the right people in the most relevant moments across YouTube and CTV, all with guaranteed efficiency thanks to NOM's self-service tech.

Leadership Team

NOM also announced the addition of noteworthy senior executives including Robert Gibbs, Chief Executive Officer, Tim Blaquiere, SVP Global Partnerships and Chris McMahon, Chief Operating Officer. The three have been instrumental in building a brand new adtech business from the ground up that now leads the market as the number one video ad platform of choice for savvy agencies and brands.

Leading the future of video advertising is CEO Robert Gibbs, who called 2021 "our pivotal year" for the company. "We surpassed our own growth and revenue benchmarks by staying focused on one goal - to deliver the most powerful, advanced contextual targeting solution that provides brands with performance, suitability and above all peace of mind." Gibbs added, "We are dedicated to socially responsible advertising, building future-proof methods that grow businesses while delivering ads that are relevant to consumers and respectful of their privacy. The pendulum has swung back to context as the new currency for consumer intent, with contextual relevance becoming the gold standard."

Global Expansion

As the only contextual targeting and brand suitability partner to provide dynamic rates on YouTube video advertising, NOM has now expanded their business across the globe with new clients in APAC, Brazil, France, Germany, Mexico, Spain and the UK. With custom local language solutions for brand safety and contextual targeting, NOM has delivered a truly global solution to brand suitability in the context of international culture.

ABOUT NOM

NOM is the leading machine learning video advertising solution that targets consumer intent and contextual relevance. NOM's technology gives advertisers the most brand suitable, cost efficient and contextually relevant Video in the industry. Offering turnkey or self-service activation in both YouTube and CTV, NOM is the Premier YouTube Partner to guarantee video level placement, with dynamic rates. The transparent platform provides agencies and brands with real-time, video level data and insights to better understand audiences throughout the consumer journey. NOM is a wholly owned subsidiary of MTM, a global network dedicated to dynamic brand activations whose portfolio includes Camron, SSR, and Local Projects.

