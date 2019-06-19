NOM Named as ThinkLA's "Startup of the Year"

NOM was started in 2014 by co-founders Loren Rochelle and Brent Neill and is known for offering brand safety and targeting solutions in the digital video space, specifically on YouTube and across major social media platforms. NOM has differentiated itself from competitors by providing unparalleled transparency into campaign reporting, including insights on campaign spend, placement visibility down to the URL level, and brand safety-specific reporting.

The award solidifies NOM as an innovator in the video distribution space and gives even more traction to a company that has seen exponential growth in the past 24 months, including doubling its revenue and staff year-over-year while maintaining a client-return rate of 98%.

"Brent and I started NOM nearly five years ago to build a product that was truly innovative and solve real industry problems. We're so proud of what we've built and proud of our team. We have big plans for 2020, and we're very much looking forward to the future," said CEO and NOM co-founder Loren Rochelle.

"This recognition means so much to us because we built NOM on principles that we didn't compromise, such as offering real solutions and putting people first. It's extremely gratifying to be honored, and we have our team and our clients who've entrusted us with their advertising dollars to thank," added Brent Neill, COO and co-founder of NOM.

NOM was selected as one of five finalists for the industry award after a round of public voting and then chosen as the winner after a vote by a ThinkLA jury of top industry talent. For more information about the event and to see a full list of nominees, visit https://www.thinkla.org/blogpost/1093745/Event-Recaps.

About NOM

NOM is a video advertising platform that helps brands run ads safely on YouTube and across social media properties. NOM is known for providing transparency where others won't and bringing safety and peace of mind to advertisers. Earlier this year, NOM was honored by Built In LA as one of 2019's Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. More info can be found at www.thisisnom.co and on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About ThinkLA:

ThinkLA is a non-profit 501(c)(6) association founded in 2006 to promote Los Angeles as a network of creativity and innovation in media, marketing, and advertising. Celebrating their 13th year of service, they connect LA's creative community; grow ideas, business and talent; and inspire through education along with social and philanthropic events. www.thinkla.org.

About the IDEA Awards:

Now in its ninth year, the ThinkLA IDEA Awards Gala recognizes Southern California's marketing superstars and celebrates our community, spotlighting campaigns, agencies, clients, partners, and the individuals who make LA the most creative place on earth!

