Noma, Led by René Redzepi, Is Named No.1 as The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2021 Are Revealed

- Noma in Copenhagen, Denmark is named The World's Best Restaurant 2021, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna

- The 2021 list contains restaurants from 26 countries worldwide and introduces eight restaurants making their debut, along with two returning as re-entries

- The USA is represented by six restaurants in the 50 Best list, from New York, San Francisco and Healdsburg, CA

- New York's Cosme is the highest placed US restaurant at No.22

- Two new entries from the US for 2021 are SingleThread in Healdsburg at No.37 and Atomix in New York at No.43

- San Francisco's Atelier Crenn places at No.48, as chef Dominique Crenn collects her Icon Award