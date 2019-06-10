noma-med GmbH joins KMT Medical Incorporated

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KMT Medical Incorporated (KMT Medical), an international group of companies providing home healthcare services to consumers, announces a definitive agreement for noma-med GmbH (noma-med) to join its group of companies, pending approval from the German Federal Cartel Office. noma-med will join a group of European and US Service Business counterparts operating under KMT Medical.

noma-med is a leader in home healthcare in Germany. Established in 1994, the company delivers products and services in the ostomy, continence, wound care, enteral and parental feeding areas. The company operates under the philosophy of providing high quality care to help patients achieve a life of independence.

"We are delighted to have noma-med join the KMT Medical family of companies," says Scott Holloway, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of KMT Medical. "We look forward to working with noma-med and its existing management to deliver high quality products and services to our customers. noma-med and KMT share similar business philosophies and the addition of their team will enhance our ability to serve our German customers."

About KMT Medical Incorporated

KMT Medical is a group of companies providing home healthcare services to consumers. Working with clinicians, the companies are dedicated to respecting clinical decisions while providing high quality products, unmatched expertise and personalized services. Announced in 2017, KMT Medical is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Firm of John Dickinson Schneider Inc. KMT Medical companies are guided by operating policies consistent with the mission and vision of its parent company, The Firm of John Dickinson Schneider, Inc. www.kmtmedical.com

