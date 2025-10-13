Noma Security Named 2025 SINET16 Innovator for AI and Agent Security Platform

Recognition validates Noma Security comprehensive approach to securing enterprise AI

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noma Security, the unified platform for AI and agent security, today announced it has been named a 2025 SINET16 Innovator. The prestigious award recognizes the most innovative and compelling cybersecurity technologies addressing today's threats and vulnerabilities.

SINET (Secure Innovation Network) selected 16 winners from a competitive pool of 193 applications spanning 19 countries. Winners were evaluated through two rigorous rounds by a judging committee of 112 security professionals, including leading CISOs, risk executives, government intelligence and defense experts, venture capitalists, and investment bankers.

"This recognition from SINET validates our mission to help enterprises safely unlock the full potential of AI," said Niv Braun, CEO and co-founder of Noma Security. "As organizations rapidly adopt AI agents and autonomous systems, they need security solutions that can keep pace with innovation while delivering the enterprise-grade protection their stakeholders demand. The SINET16 award recognizes the essential and timely relevance of a platform approach to AI and agent security."

The Noma Security unified platform addresses the unique security, governance, and compliance challenges of AI and agent deployments. Designed to stay one step ahead of AI innovation, Noma Security enables enterprises to confidently scale AI while maintaining the safety and security required for highly regulated AI use in Fortune 500 environments.

SINET accelerates cybersecurity innovation through public-private partnerships, introducing leading innovators into the industry by encouraging collaboration, breaking down communication barriers, and facilitating high-level sharing of ideas and best practices between senior-level security professionals and solution providers, buyers, and investors.

About Noma Security

Noma Security provides one unified platform to secure and govern AI and agents. Designed to keep pace with the speed of AI innovation, Noma ensures the safety, security, and compliance required to unlock AI's full potential while delivering the enterprise-grade protection organizations and customers demand.

