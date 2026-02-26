Nomad Foods Annual Report Available to Shareholders

Nomad Foods Limited

Feb 26, 2026, 16:30 ET

WOKING, England, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) (the "Company" or "Nomad Foods"), announced today that its annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 (the "Annual Report"), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") today, February 26, 2026, can be accessed through the Investors – SEC filings link on its website, www.nomadfoods.com, as well as on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Company's Annual Report, free of charge, by contacting the Company at Nomad Foods, Forge, 43 Church Street West, Woking GU21 6HT, Attention: Investor Relations. If shareholders prefer, they can also request a hard copy by emailing [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact
Jason English
[email protected] 

About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

