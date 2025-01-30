Nomad Foods Declares Quarterly Dividend Increase

Company Increases Dividend by 13% as Strong Cash Flow Continues

WOKING, England, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a 2025 quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share; a 13% increase from its 2024 quarterly payout. This marks the Company's first dividend increase since initiating its quarterly dividend in January 2024. The dividend will be payable on February 26, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2025.

"As we expect to enter our tenth consecutive year of top- and bottom-line growth, this dividend increase reflects both our confidence in our long-term strategy and our commitment to deploying capital in ways that create sustained value for our shareholders. The strength of our cash flow provides us the flexibility to return capital to shareholders while reinforcing investments in our Must Win Battles and Growth Platforms," said Stéfan Descheemaeker, Nomad Foods' Chief Executive Officer.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com/investors/.

