Nomad Foods included in the 2024 Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index for fourth consecutive year and scores top marks in Health & Nutrition

Largest frozen food producer in Europe ranked in the top twenty percentile (globally)

The company also received a maximum score of 100 in Health & Nutrition for the sixth consecutive year

WOKING, England, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD), Europe's leading frozen food company, has today announced that it has been included in the annual Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index (DJSI Europe) for the fourth consecutive year.

The frozen food manufacturer received a score of 58 out of 100, well above the global industry average, with a top score of 100 in the Health & Nutrition category (for the sixth consecutive year). In addition, Nomad Foods improved its score across other areas including Climate Strategy, Energy, Environmental Policy & Management, and Supply Chain Management.

Stéfan Descheemaeker, Nomad Foods' Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are committed to delivering what consumers want which is tasty, healthy, affordable, sustainable and convenient food options. Whilst we are proud to walk the talk on nutrition, being the only major European manufacturer committed to year-on-year growth of healthy sales, I am particularly pleased to see our total Dow Jones Sustainability Index score continue to improve as evidence of the overall progress we are making as the frozen category leader."

In its latest sustainability report, launched earlier this year, Nomad Foods highlighted how it continues to increase sales from products considered as healthier meal choices (HMC), with 93.9% of net sales in 2023 coming from HMC products.

The company has also previously announced plans to significantly reduce its Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions in line with targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). In 2023, Nomad Foods reduced absolute emissions by 34.9%, already meeting its target to reduce this by 25% by 2025. In addition, following its landmark research project investigating the potential to store frozen food at higher temperatures and deliver significant energy savings, the company became the first manufacturer to join the Move to -15°C in 2024 - an industry-wide coalition dedicated to cutting carbon emissions in frozen food supply chains globally.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen foods company. The company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

Nomad Foods Media Contacts

Elaine McCrimmon

Group Director of Corporate Affairs

[email protected]

Oliver Thomas

Senior Corporate Affairs Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Nomad Foods Limited