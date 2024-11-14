Nomad Foods Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Balanced growth strategy delivers volume & value gains

Revenue growth of +0.8% with Adjusted EPS +28% YoY to €0.55

Full year 2024 guidance reduced following a temporary ERP disruption

WOKING, England, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD), today reported financial results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2024. Key operating highlights and financial performance for the third quarter 2024, when compared to the third quarter 2023, include:

Reported revenue increased 0.8% to €770 million

Organic revenue growth of 0.3% with volume growth of 0.7%, despite an approximate 2.5% temporary headwind related to greater than expected ERP disruptions

Adjusted EBITDA increased 19.0% to €166 million

Adjusted EPS increased 28% to €0.55

Management Comments

Stéfan Descheemaeker, Nomad Foods' Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am pleased our team continues to accelerate profitable volume growth, and I am confident that our commercial flywheel is working and building momentum. The European Frozen category remains healthy, and our market share returned to volume and value growth this quarter as innovation, marketing and merchandising investments yield positive results. Growth continues to be driven by our higher margin Must Win Battles and Growth Platforms. Furthermore, revenue growth management and productivity programs combined with favorable price-net-of cost due to promotional timing in the quarter fueled margin expansion. This is evidenced by our record-high gross margin of 32.3% this quarter, allowing us to invest back into our business."

He continued, "The results this quarter are impressive given greater than anticipated headwinds related to ERP implementation that we have faced. Our service levels were negatively impacted during the transition but are returning to near normal levels. The impact, however, has caused us to lower our full year organic sales growth outlook. We have also modestly lowered our full year Adjusted EBITDA growth and Adjusted EPS guidance given the lower sales outlook alongside our choice to continue to invest in the business. Our volume growth and market share recovery are accelerating in the fourth quarter, and we have chosen to prioritize fueling the momentum."

Noam Gottesman, Nomad Foods' Co-Chairman and Founder, commented, "I am increasingly encouraged by the improved underlying trends at Nomad. The new commercial flywheel and innovation framework that we adopted last year is bearing fruit and validated by our return to market share growth, notwithstanding the curtailed support levels due to ERP implementation in the period. The innovation and marketing plans for the remainder of this year and next are exciting, and I am confident that the improved fundamentals we are currently experiencing will continue."

Third Quarter of 2024 results compared to the Third Quarter of 2023

Revenue increased 0.8% to €770 million. Organic revenue growth of 0.3% was driven by favorable volume growth of 0.7%, continuing the improved trends seen in 2Q24 despite an approximate 2.5% temporary headwind related to greater than expected ERP disruptions in certain markets in the quarter. This was offset by price/mix decline of 0.4%.

increased 0.8% to €770 million. growth of 0.3% was driven by favorable volume growth of 0.7%, continuing the improved trends seen in 2Q24 despite an approximate 2.5% temporary headwind related to greater than expected ERP disruptions in certain markets in the quarter. This was offset by price/mix decline of 0.4%. Gross profit increased 14.5% to €248 million. Gross margin increased 390 basis points to 32.3% due to supply chain productivity, positive product mix performance as we invested in our core most profitable Must Win Battles, and lower than planned promotional investment as we curtailed in-market support to manage inventory during our ERP transition.

increased 14.5% to €248 million. Gross margin increased 390 basis points to 32.3% due to supply chain productivity, positive product mix performance as we invested in our core most profitable Must Win Battles, and lower than planned promotional investment as we curtailed in-market support to manage inventory during our ERP transition. Adjusted operating expenses increased 6.8% to €107 million due to the ongoing investments in capabilities development, and some inflationary headwinds.

increased 6.8% to €107 million due to the ongoing investments in capabilities development, and some inflationary headwinds. Adjusted EBITDA increased 19.0% to €166 million due to the aforementioned factors.

increased 19.0% to €166 million due to the aforementioned factors. Adjusted Profit for the period increased 22% to €89 million, and as a result, Adjusted EPS increased by €0.12 to €0.55. Reported EPS decreased €0.02 to €0.44.

First Nine Months of 2024 results compared to the First Nine Months of 2023

Revenue increased 1.0% to €2,306 million. Organic revenue growth of 0.3% was driven by favorable price/mix of 0.4%. Volume decline moderated to 0.1%.

increased 1.0% to €2,306 million. growth of 0.3% was driven by favorable price/mix of 0.4%. Volume decline moderated to 0.1%. Gross profit increased 6.3% to €692 million. Gross margin increased 150 basis points to 30.0%, due to a positive product mix performance as we invested behind our core most profitable Must Win Battles, and improved supply chain productivity.

increased 6.3% to €692 million. Gross margin increased 150 basis points to 30.0%, due to a positive product mix performance as we invested behind our core most profitable Must Win Battles, and improved supply chain productivity. Adjusted operating expenses increased 11.2% to €335 million due to the planned increase in A&P investments, ongoing investments in capabilities development, and some inflationary headwinds.

increased 11.2% to €335 million due to the planned increase in A&P investments, ongoing investments in capabilities development, and some inflationary headwinds. Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.3% to €428 million due to the aforementioned factors.

increased 2.3% to €428 million due to the aforementioned factors. Adjusted Profit for the period remained unchanged at €222 million, however, Adjusted EPS increased by €0.07 to €1.36 due to a lower share count. Reported EPS increased €0.11 to €1.08.

2024 Guidance

For the full year 2024, the Company now expects organic revenue growth of 1%-2%, versus the 3-4% prior guidance, due largely to ERP related headwinds faced in 3Q as well as more conservative growth assumptions for the remainder of the year. Management now expects Adjusted EBITDA to grow in a 3%-5% range, versus the +4%-6% prior range, and Adjusted EPS of €1.72-€1.77, implying growth of 7-10% compared to its prior expectation of €1.75-€1.80. The Company continues to expect full year cash flow conversion in the range of 90% to 95%.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

Non-IFRS Financial Information

Nomad Foods is presenting Adjusted and Organic financial information, which is considered non-IFRS financial information, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and for comparative purposes, the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Adjusted financial information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 presented in this press release reflects the historical reported financial statements of Nomad Foods, adjusted primarily for, when they occur, share based payment expenses and related employer payroll taxes, non-operating M&A related costs, acquisition purchase price adjustments, exceptional items and foreign currency translation charges/gains.

Adjusted EBITDA is profit or loss for the period before taxation, net financing costs, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude, when they occur, the impacts of exited markets, acquisition purchase price adjustments and exceptional items such as restructuring charges, goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges and other unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, we exclude other adjustments such as the impact of share based payment expenses and related employer payroll taxes, and non-operating M&A related costs, because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs, can vary significantly in amount and frequency, and are unrelated to our underlying operating performance. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA provides important comparability of underlying operating results, allowing investors and management to assess operating performance on a consistent basis.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to profit/(loss) for the period, determined in accordance with IFRS, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance.

Adjusted Profit for the period is defined as profit for the period excluding, when they occur, the impacts of exited markets, acquisition purchase price adjustments and exceptional items such as restructuring charges, goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, unissued preferred share dividends, as well as certain other items considered unusual or non-recurring in nature. In addition, we exclude other adjustments such as the impact of share based payment expenses and related employer payroll taxes, and non-operating M&A related costs, because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs, can vary significantly in amount and frequency, and are unrelated to our underlying operating performance. The Company believes Adjusted Profit after tax provides important comparability of underlying operating results, allowing investors and management to assess operating performance on a consistent basis.

Adjusted EPS is defined as basic earnings per share excluding, when they occur, the impacts of exited markets, acquisition purchase price adjustments and exceptional items such as restructuring charges, goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, as well as certain other items considered unusual or non-recurring in nature. In addition, we exclude other adjustments such as the impact of share based payment expenses and related employer payroll taxes, and non-operating M&A related costs, because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs, can vary significantly in amount and frequency, and are unrelated to our underlying operating performance. The Company believes Adjusted EPS provides important comparability of underlying operating results, allowing investors and management to assess operating performance on a consistent basis.

Organic revenue growth/(decline) is an adjusted measurement of our operating results. The comparison for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 presented in this press release takes into consideration only those activities that were in effect during both time periods. Organic revenue growth/(decline) reflects reported revenue adjusted for currency translation and non-comparable trading items such as expansion, acquisitions, disposals, closures, trading day impacts or any other event that artificially impacts the comparability of our results period over period.

Adjustments for currency translation are calculated by translating data of the current and comparative periods using a budget foreign exchange rate that is set once a year as part of the Company's internal annual forecast process.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow – Adjusted free cash flow is the amount of cash generated from operating activities before cash flows related to exceptional items (as described above), non-operating M&A related costs and working capital movements on employer taxes associated with share based payment awards, but after capital expenditure (on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets), net interest paid, proceeds/(payments) on settlement of derivatives where hedge accounting is not applied and payments of lease liabilities. Adjusted free cash flow reflects cash flows that could be used for payment of dividends, repayment of debt or to fund acquisitions or other strategic objectives.

Cash flow conversion is Adjusted Free Cash Flow as percentage of Adjusted Profit for the period.

Adjusted and Organic non-IFRS financial information should be read in conjunction with the unaudited financial statements of Nomad Foods included in this press release as well as the historical financial statements of the Company previously filed with the SEC.

Nomad Foods believe its non-IFRS financial measures provide an important additional measure with which to monitor and evaluate the Company's ongoing financial results, as well as to reflect its acquisitions. Nomad Foods' calculation of these financial measures may be different from the calculations used by other companies and comparability may therefore be limited. The Adjusted and Organic financial information presented herein is based upon certain assumptions that Nomad Foods believes to be reasonable and is presented for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of any anticipated financial position or future results of operations that the Company will experience. You should not consider the Company's non-IFRS financial measures an alternative or substitute for the Company's reported results and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these results and information as they may not be representative of our actual or future results as a Company.

Please see on pages 8 to 13, the non-IFRS reconciliation tables attached hereto and the schedules accompanying this release for an explanation and reconciliation of the Adjusted and Organic financial information to the most directly comparable IFRS measure. The Company is unable to reconcile, without unreasonable efforts, Organic Growth, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS guidance to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Nomad Foods Limited As Reported Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Profit or Loss (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023

Three months ended

September 30, 2024

Three months ended

September 30, 2023

€m

€m Revenue 769.6

763.5 Cost of sales (521.4)

(546.8) Gross profit 248.2

216.7 Other operating expenses (111.5)

(104.8) Exceptional items (14.3)

(13.5) Operating profit 122.4

98.4 Finance income 1.8

24.4 Finance costs (37.2)

(26.4) Net financing costs (35.4)

(2.0) Profit before tax 87.0

96.4 Taxation (16.7)

(18.8) Profit for the period 70.3

77.6







Basic and diluted earnings per share in € 0.44

0.46

Statements of Profit or Loss (unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023

Nine months ended

September 30, 2024

Nine months ended

September 30, 2023

€m

€m Revenue 2,306.4

2,283.7 Cost of sales (1,614.5)

(1,632.7) Gross profit 691.9

651.0 Other operating expenses (346.2)

(323.2) Exceptional items (50.2)

(54.1) Operating profit 295.5

273.7 Finance income 25.7

21.5 Finance costs (104.6)

(87.8) Net financing costs (78.9)

(66.3) Profit before tax 216.6

207.4 Taxation (40.9)

(39.4) Profit for the period 175.7

168.0







Basic and diluted earnings per share in € 1.08

0.97

Nomad Foods Limited As Reported Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As at September 30, 2024 (unaudited) and December 31, 2023 (audited)

As at September 30, 2024

As at December 31, 2023

€m

€m Non-current assets





Goodwill 2,105.6

2,105.0 Intangibles 2,471.0

2,468.2 Property, plant and equipment 569.5

563.7 Other non-current assets 7.6

7.1 Derivative financial instruments 0.2

0.7 Deferred tax assets 102.1

106.9 Total non-current assets 5,256.0

5,251.6 Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 334.4

412.9 Inventories 491.4

446.4 Trade and other receivables 347.5

263.4 Current tax receivable 48.8

40.7 Indemnification assets 0.5

0.5 Derivative financial instruments 1.4

1.2 Total current assets 1,224.0

1,165.1 Total assets 6,480.0

6,416.7 Current liabilities





Trade and other payables 742.8

769.8 Current tax payable 203.2

189.5 Provisions 25.0

35.1 Loans and borrowings 26.8

21.4 Derivative financial instruments 21.4

12.2 Total current liabilities 1,019.2

1,028.0 Non-current liabilities





Loans and borrowings 2,104.6

2,113.7 Employee benefits 154.6

158.3 Other non-current liabilities 0.5

0.5 Provisions 2.8

1.4 Derivative financial instruments 97.9

97.8 Deferred tax liabilities 422.2

425.1 Total non-current liabilities 2,782.6

2,796.8 Total liabilities 3,801.8

3,824.8 Net assets 2,678.2

2,591.9 Equity attributable to equity holders





Share capital and capital reserve 1,392.2

1,426.1 Share-based compensation reserve 26.2

31.4 Translation reserve 121.8

101.0 Other reserves (28.9)

(24.6) Retained earnings 1,166.9

1,058.0 Total equity 2,678.2

2,591.9

Nomad Foods Limited As Reported Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and the nine months ended September 30, 2023

For the nine months ended

September 30, 2024

For the nine months ended

September 30, 2023

€m

€m Cash flows from operating activities





Profit for the period 175.7

168.0 Adjustments for:





Exceptional items 50.2

54.1 Share based payment expense 8.5

19.8 Depreciation and amortization 71.4

68.8 (Gain)/loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 0.2

1.6 Net finance costs 78.9

66.3 Other operating cash flow adjustments 0.5

— Taxation 40.9

39.4 Operating cash flow before changes in working capital, provisions and

exceptional items 426.3

418.0 Increase in inventories (38.5)

(18.6) Increase in trade and other receivables (84.3)

(32.0) Decrease in trade and other payables (7.9)

(17.8) Decrease in employee benefits and other provisions (1.9)

(1.8) Cash generated from operations before tax and exceptional items 293.7

347.8 Cash flows relating to exceptional items (55.6)

(46.0) Tax paid (29.2)

(52.9) Net cash generated from operating activities 208.9

248.9 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangibles (55.9)

(59.1) Interest received 5.7

4.1 Redemption of investments 5.7

0.3 Net cash used in investing activities (44.5)

(54.7) Cash flows from financing activities





Repurchase of ordinary shares (42.9)

(118.4) Issuance of new loan principal —

6.0 Repayment of loan principal —

(6.0) Payments related to shares withheld for taxes (5.2)

(6.7) Payment of lease liabilities (22.7)

(21.9) Dividends paid (67.4)

— Payment of financing fees (2.8)

(1.7) Interest paid (89.4)

(94.7) Net cash used in financing activities (230.4)

(252.6) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (66.0)

(58.4) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 399.7

366.8 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations 0.7

(2.5) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 334.4

305.9

Nomad Foods Limited Adjusted Financial Information (In € millions, except per share data) Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures The following table reconciles adjusted financial information for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period. Adjusted Statement of Profit or Loss (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 € in millions, except per share data As reported for the

three months ended

September 30, 2024

Adjustments





As adjusted for the

three months ended

September 30, 2024 Revenue 769.6

—





769.6 Cost of sales (521.4)

—





(521.4) Gross profit 248.2

—





248.2 Other operating expenses (111.5)

4.5

(a)

(107.0) Exceptional items (14.3)

14.3

(b)

— Operating profit 122.4

18.8





141.2 Finance income 1.8

—





1.8 Finance costs (37.2)

5.1





(32.1) Net financing costs (35.4)

5.1

(c)

(30.3) Profit before tax 87.0

23.9





110.9 Taxation (16.7)

(4.9)

(d)

(21.6) Profit for the period 70.3

19.0





89.3















Weighted average shares outstanding in millions - basic 161.4









161.4 Basic earnings per share 0.44









0.55 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions - diluted 161.5









161.5 Diluted earnings per share 0.44









0.55





(a) Represents share based payment charge including employer payroll taxes of €4.2 million and non-operating M&A transaction costs of €0.3 million. (b) Represents exceptional items which management believes are non-recurring and do not have a continuing impact. See Note 6, Exceptional items, within 'Exhibit 99.2 - Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for a detailed list of exceptional items. (c) Elimination of €5.1 million of foreign exchange translation losses. (d) Represents tax impact of the above at the applicable tax rate for each adjustment, determined by the nature of the item and the jurisdiction in which it arises.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures (continued) The following table reconciles adjusted financial information for the three months ended September 30, 2023 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period. Adjusted Statement of Profit or Loss (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 € in millions, except per share data As reported for the

three months ended

September 30, 2023

Adjustments





As adjusted for the

three months ended

September 30, 2023 Revenue 763.5

—





763.5 Cost of sales (546.8)

—





(546.8) Gross profit 216.7

—





216.7 Other operating expenses (104.8)

4.6

(a)

(100.2) Exceptional items (13.5)

13.5

(b)

— Operating profit 98.4

18.1





116.5 Finance income 24.4

(23.0)





1.4 Finance costs (26.4)

0.5





(25.9) Net financing costs (2.0)

(22.5)

(c)

(24.5) Profit before tax 96.4

(4.4)





92.0 Taxation (18.8)

—

(d)

(18.8) Profit for the period 77.6

(4.4)





73.2















Weighted average shares outstanding in millions - basic 170.3









170.3 Basic earnings per share 0.46









0.43 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions - diluted 170.3









170.3 Diluted earnings per share 0.46









0.43





(a) Represents share based payment charge including employer payroll taxes of €4.4 million and non-operating M&A transaction costs of €0.2 million. (b) Represents exceptional items which management believes are non-recurring and do not have a continuing impact. See Note 6, Exceptional items, within 'Exhibit 99.2 - Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for a detailed list of exceptional items. (c) Elimination of €17.1 million of net gains on repricing of debt, €5.9 million of foreign exchange translation gains, €0.1 million of interest cost on tax relating to legacy tax audits, as well as €0.4 million of foreign exchange losses on derivatives. (d) Represents tax impact of the above at the applicable tax rate for each adjustment, determined by the nature of the item and the jurisdiction in which it arises.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures (continued) The following table reconciles adjusted financial information for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period. Adjusted Statement of Profit or Loss (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 € in millions, except per share data As reported for the

nine months ended

September 30, 2024

Adjustments





As adjusted for the

nine months ended

September 30, 2024 Revenue 2,306.4

—





2,306.4 Cost of sales (1,614.5)

—





(1,614.5) Gross profit 691.9

—





691.9 Other operating expenses (346.2)

10.9

(a)

(335.3) Exceptional items (50.2)

50.2

(b)

— Operating profit 295.5

61.1





356.6 Finance income 25.7

(20.1)





5.6 Finance costs (104.6)

17.8





(86.8) Net financing costs (78.9)

(2.3)

(c)

(81.2) Profit before tax 216.6

58.8





275.4 Taxation (40.9)

(12.8)

(d)

(53.7) Profit for the period 175.7

46.0





221.7















Weighted average shares outstanding in millions - basic 162.5









162.5 Basic earnings per share 1.08









1.36 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions - diluted 162.7









162.7 Diluted earnings per share 1.08









1.36





(a) Represents share based payment charge including employer payroll taxes of €10.0 million and non-operating M&A transaction costs of €0.9 million. (b) Exceptional items which management believes are non-recurring and do not have a continuing impact. See Note 6, Exceptional items, within 'Exhibit 99.2 - Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for a detailed list of exceptional items. (c) Elimination of €14.4 million of net gains on repricing of debt, a one-time €5.7 million gain from the reversal of an impairment of a short-term investment which was made with surplus cash as part of our cash management activities, €17.4 million of foreign exchange translation losses and €0.4 million of losses on derivatives. (d) Represents tax impact of the above at the applicable tax rate for each adjustment, determined by the nature of the item and the jurisdiction in which it arises.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures (continued) The following table reconciles adjusted financial information for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period. Adjusted Statement of Profit or Loss (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 € in millions, except per share data As reported for the

nine months ended

September 30, 2023

Adjustments





As adjusted for the

nine months ended

September 30, 2023 Revenue 2,283.7

—





2,283.7 Cost of sales (1,632.7)

—





(1,632.7) Gross profit 651.0

—





651.0 Other operating expenses (323.2)

21.8

(a)

(301.4) Exceptional items (54.1)

54.1

(b)

— Operating profit 273.7

75.9





349.6 Finance income 21.5

(17.4)





4.1 Finance costs (87.8)

12.7





(75.1) Net financing costs (66.3)

(4.7)

(c)

(71.0) Profit before tax 207.4

71.2





278.6 Taxation (39.4)

(16.7)

(d)

(56.1) Profit for the period 168.0

54.5





222.5















Weighted average shares outstanding in millions - basic 172.8









172.8 Basic earnings per share 0.97









1.29 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions - diluted 172.9









172.9 Diluted earnings per share 0.97









1.29





(a) Represents share based payment expense including employer payroll taxes of €21.0 million and non-operating M&A transaction costs of €0.8 million. (b) Exceptional items which management believes are non-recurring and do not have a continuing impact. See Note 6, Exceptional items, within 'Exhibit 99.2 - Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for a detailed list of exceptional items. (c) Elimination of €17.1 million of net gains on repricing of debt, €3.8 million of interest cost on tax relating to legacy tax audits, €7.9 million of foreign exchange translation losses, €1.0 million of losses on derivatives and a €0.3 million gain from the reversal of an impairment loss on a short-term investment. (d) Represents tax impact of the above at the applicable tax rate for each adjustment, determined by the nature of the item and the jurisdiction in which it arises.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures (continued) Reconciliation of Profit for the period to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Three months ended

Nine months ended € in millions September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Profit for the period 70.3

77.6

175.7

168.0 Taxation 16.7

18.8

40.9

39.4 Net financing costs 35.4

2.0

78.9

66.3 Depreciation & amortization 25.1

23.2

71.4

68.8 Exceptional items (a) 14.3

13.5

50.2

54.1 Other add-backs (b) 4.5

4.6

10.9

21.8 Adjusted EBITDA 166.3

139.7

428.0

418.4















Revenue 769.6

763.5

2,306.4

2,283.7 Adjusted EBITDA margin (c) 21.6 %

18.3 %

18.6 %

18.3 %





(a) Adjustment to add back exceptional items. See Note 6, Exceptional items, within 'Exhibit 99.2 - Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for a detailed list of exceptional items. (b) Represents the elimination of share-based payment charges including employer payroll taxes for the three month period to September 30, 2024 of €4.2 million (2023: €4.4 million) and for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 of €10.0 million (2023: €21.0 million) as well as the elimination of non-operating M&A transaction costs for the three month period to September 30, 2024 of €0.3 million (2023: €0.2 million) and for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 of €0.9 million (2023: €0.8 million). We exclude these costs because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs, can vary significantly in amount and frequency, and are unrelated to our underlying operating performance. (c) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Revenue.

Nomad Foods Limited Adjusted Financial Information (continued) Appendix 1: Reconciliation from reported to organic revenue growth/(decline) Year on Year Growth - September 30, 2024 compared with September 30, 2023:

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024

YoY change

YoY change Reported Revenue Growth 0.8 %

1.0 %







Of which:





Organic Revenue Growth 0.3 %

0.3 % Translational FX (a) 0.5 %

0.7 % Total 0.8 %

1.0 %





(a) Translational FX is calculated by translating data of the current and comparative periods using a budget foreign exchange rate that is set once a year as part of the Company's internal annual forecast process.

