Nomad Foods to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference on June 7, 2023

Nomad Foods Limited

24 May, 2023, 08:30 ET

FELTHAM, England, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced that Stefan Descheemaeker, Chief Executive Officer, and Samy Zekhout, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference to be held in Paris on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time (10:30 a.m. ET).

An audio webcast of the fireside chat will be made available on Nomad Foods' website at http://www.nomadfoods.com.

About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

