Nomad Foods to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference on December 3, 2024

WOKING, England, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced that Stéfan Descheemaeker, Chief Executive Officer, and Ruben Baldew, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference to be held in New York City on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 3:45 PM Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be made available on Nomad Foods' website at www.nomadfoods.com. An archive of the webcast will be available following the event through the same website.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

