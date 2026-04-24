Nomad Health Evolves from Staffing Agency to the AI Operating System for Healthcare Staffing Firms

NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Health announced today its formal transition from a healthcare staffing agency to a software platform company. Nomad will offer its proprietary AI operating system to mid-market and enterprise healthcare staffing firms nationwide.

The announcement marks the culmination of a strategic pivot years in the making. Unlike software vendors who designed their tools from the outside in, Nomad built its platform from inside a live, high-volume staffing operation. With 15,000+ recruiter-less placements made and 11M+ billed hours worked, the platform is already battle-tested at scale. The decisions made to thrive as an operator are baked into an architecture that reflects 10,000+ client facility rules and years of clinician behavioral data.

Tommy Hickey Appointed CEO

Coinciding with this strategic pivot, Nomad named Tommy Hickey as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Hickey brings deep rooted expertise from his tenure at Epic Systems, where he specialized in solving complex operational challenges through enterprise healthcare software.

"Building Nomad from a staffing operator into a true System of Action has been a privilege and incredibly rewarding," said Justin Lambert, Nomad's outgoing CEO. "Tommy's background in enterprise healthcare software makes him exactly the right leader to scale this infrastructure across the industry."

"We are a platform built for operators, by operators," said Hickey. "Every automation and AI model exists to solve a problem we were living with as a staffing operator. Now we're opening our infrastructure to staffing firms fighting those same battles."

A Market Built for a Different Era

Healthcare staffing firms face a challenging market characterized by shrinking margins, growing compliance pressure, and increasing clinician expectations. The software stack most firms run on was built for a different era - one where growth meant adding recruiters, and AI was not a design input. Today, that architecture directly ties cost to headcount and slows the pace of innovation needed to stay competitive.

Staffing's First True System of Action

Nomad's platform is delivered as four unified suites, each solving a cost or revenue problem agency operators know by heart:

Clinician Suite: A white-labeled consumer experience (web/mobile) allowing clinicians to discover jobs and reach submission-ready status without recruiter involvement, generating commission-free revenue.

A white-labeled consumer experience (web/mobile) allowing clinicians to discover jobs and reach submission-ready status without recruiter involvement, generating commission-free revenue. Scout (Recruiter Suite): An AI-native workspace featuring agentic sourcing, AI-drafted messaging, and ML-powered pipeline prioritization to multiply recruiter output without adding headcount.

An AI-native workspace featuring agentic sourcing, AI-drafted messaging, and ML-powered pipeline prioritization to multiply recruiter output without adding headcount. Middle Office Suite: Streamlined credentialing workflows and submission packet generation designed to eliminate manual labor and dramatically reduce the cost per placement.

Streamlined credentialing workflows and submission packet generation designed to eliminate manual labor and dramatically reduce the cost per placement. Intelligence Suite: An API-first set of capabilities including predictive analytics, ML-powered job recommendations, AI-recruiter messaging, and automated screening and qualification.

The platform is available as an all-in-one System of Action; no other Applicant Tracking System (ATS), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), or job board needed. The platform can also be deployed to sit on top of your existing stack - unlocking self-service placements without needing to replace your system of record.

Availability and Demos

Nomad is currently accepting inquiries from healthcare staffing firms for early access to the platform. For a technical deep dive or to request a demo, visit nomadhealth.ai.

About Nomad Health

Nomad Health is the AI-native System of Action for healthcare staffing firms. The platform unifies the clinician experience, recruiter workflow, and middle office into a single operating system that actively executes placements - not just records them. Forged inside a high-volume staffing operation with 11M+ billed hours and 15,000+ recruiter-less placements, Nomad now powers mid-market and enterprise firms across all healthcare professions and job types. The company is venture-backed and headquartered in New York City. Learn more at nomadhealth.ai.

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SOURCE Nomad Health