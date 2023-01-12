Nomad Internet Providing the Highest Quality Rural Internet

We have upgraded to a fixed wireless network and introducing new plans.

BELVEDERE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Internet, the largest rural Internet brand in the United States, has announced it is upgrading to a Fixed Wireless Network in 2023. As part of this upgrade, the company is introducing the Nomad Air and Raptor 4G/5G Modems, which provide the highest quality wireless Internet available in the US.

Upgrading to a fixed wireless network represents a significant milestone for the company as it continues to grow and expand its reach across the United States. Actually, the company is the first in the US to offer 4G/5G fixed wireless network Internet. This makes it a unique and innovative leader in the industry, with no true competitors at present.

Unlike traditional mobile wireless networks, which are similar to cell phones or hotspots and used by all of Nomad's competitors, a fixed wireless network works more like cable or fiber Internet service, or WISP. This means that devices connected to a Nomad modem on a fixed wireless network are directly connected to the Internet rather than running on an internal network or intranet.

The benefits of this direct connection are numerous. Because devices on a fixed wireless network have a public IP address, they can host meetings, servers, and engage in real-time activities such as gaming, VOIP, video calls, and video conferencing without experiencing delays or other issues.

The Nomad Air and Raptor modems, when paired with a Nomad plan, provide a fast, unlimited and reliable Internet connection that is ideal for individuals, families, and businesses. Whether you live in a rural or are on the road traveling, Nomad Internet has a plan that will meet your needs and help you connect to the world.

Furthermore, these networks are designed to be easy to install and use, with intuitive interfaces and clear instructions. Customers can choose from a variety of plans to suit their specific needs, whether they require a basic connection for casual use or a more powerful one for demanding applications.

In addition to providing unlimited high-speed Internet in rural areas, Nomad Internet is committed to supporting its customers and helping them get the most out of their connections. The company offers a range of resources and support options, including technical assistance and troubleshooting guides.

New Nomad Internet Plans Launched

As of January 5th, 2023, Nomad Internet is offering three new wireless rural internet plans tailored to meet the specific needs of its customers based on the needs expressed by existing users.

Residential: High-speed, low-latency internet to remote and rural locations across the US for $110/mo, with a one-time Nomad Air Indoor Modem cost of $299.

Business: High-speed, low-latency internet to remote and rural businesses across the US for $250/mo, with a one-time Nomad Raptor Indoor Modem cost of $499.

Travel: High-speed, low-latency internet on an as-needed basis at any location with active Nomad Internet coverage for $130/mo, with a one-time Nomad Air Indoor Modem cost of $299.

All of these plans include Nomad Internet's low-latency service, made possible through the advanced high-power directional antennas of the Nomad Air and Raptor Indoor Modems. These antennas extend the reach of cellular networks and support C-Band 5G sub-6GHz and 4G LTE fallback, providing the perfect balance of network coverage and performance.

If you live in a rural area and need reliable internet, be sure to check out Nomad Internet's new plans.

About Nomad Internet

Nomad Internet is America's largest WISP focused on providing wireless High-Speed Internet to rural communities all over the country! We do this by providing high-speed wireless Internet access directly to your home, business, and even while traveling!

