BELVEDERE, Texas, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nomad Internet proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking mobile application, Nomad Connect, along with its innovative plans, aimed at revolutionizing wireless data usage for rural America. This launch marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to enhancing internet accessibility and performance across the country.



Innovative Solution for Installers and Integrators:

Nomad Internet Unveils Groundbreaking ‘Nomad Connect’ Mobile App and Plans

Nomad Connect is the first mobile app designed exclusively for installers and integrators, facilitating the use of unlimited wireless data for their customers. Tailored for WISPs (Wireless Internet Service Providers), integrators, and other installation professionals, the app provides a platform for rapid, remote SIM card activation, offering a seamless and efficient service.

Empowering Regional WISPs and Communities:

Recognizing the crucial role of regional WISPs in providing high-speed internet to rural communities, Nomad Internet builds upon their foundation, combining the strength of local connections with the national reach and expertise of Nomad's brand. This synergy enhances the reach of quality internet service, especially in remote areas.

Introducing Nomad Connect 100 and 200 Plans:

The new plans, Nomad Connect 100 and 200, offer download speeds of up to 100mbps and 200mbps respectively. Priced at $79.95 and $129.95 per month, these plans promise low-latency, wireless broadband internet across remote and rural locations in the USA, with the flexibility for installers to use their own SIMs and modems.

Advanced Technology for Unparalleled Connectivity:

Utilizing the latest Askey and Inseego modems, equipped with high-power directional antennas, Nomad Connect plans ensure extended network reach and consistent performance. These plans support C-Band 5G sub-6GHz and 4G LTE fallback, delivering a perfect balance of coverage and speed.

Unlimited Data and Reliable Backup:

Nomad Connect plans offer unlimited data over the new C-Band 5G sub-6GHz, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity. Additionally, with 300GB per month of 4G/5G LTE backup data, customers in areas yet to access the C-Band spectrum are also guaranteed reliable internet service.

Professional Installation for Extended Areas:

Addressing the needs of customers in extended areas, Nomad Business introduces the professionally installed Inseego FW2000e modem. This modem, featuring high-gain directional antennas, extends the reach of carrier networks and offers 5G fixed wireless access with 4G LTE fallback, ensuring connectivity in even the most remote locations.

Partnership with WISPs:

Nomad Internet extends an invitation to WISPs across the country to collaborate in installing Nomad Modems, enhancing rural internet accessibility. WISPs interested in partnership are encouraged to reach out at [email protected].

A Commitment to Rural Connectivity:

Nomad Internet's launch of Nomad Connect App and Plans represents a significant step towards providing the best rural internet service. This initiative underscores the company's dedication to innovation and partnership in bridging the digital divide in rural America.

