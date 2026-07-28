Nomad Temporary Housing Earns Top Ranking in 2026 Among Relocating Employees

Unprecedented, this is Nomad's 16th Trippel Survey #1 Ranking!

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Temporary Housing is proud to announce it has received the highest average score among U.S. domestic temporary housing providers in the 2026 Nationwide Relocating Employee Survey. This research is conducted by Trippel Survey & Research LLC and the prestigious recognition of Nomad is based on feedback from over 4600 relocating employees around the United States.

The 2026 award adds to Nomad's growing record of excellence, marking over 65 client awards and top industry rankings since 2012. Nomad has now secured the #1 position in either Average Score or Net Satisfaction sixteen times in Trippel's independent surveys of relocation professionals and transferees from 2012 through 2026—an unmatched achievement the industry.

"We are thrilled to again earn the highest average score in this year's Trippel survey," said Gavan James, CEO and founder of Nomad Temporary Housing. "This achievement reflects the unwavering dedication of our global teams, who consistently deliver best-in-class service to our clients worldwide. No other brand has ever had a track record like Nomad. We are deeply grateful to the clients and guests who continue to acknowledge our commitment to excellence."

James also emphasized the critical role of Nomad's extensive network, adding: "This recognition is shared with our 4200+ Nomad Certified Partners. These outstanding organizations and their team members uphold our high standards for service delivery, helping us maintain our leadership position across the industry and around the world."

Nomad Temporary Housing continues to set the benchmark for quality and consistency in the corporate housing sector through its global reach, personalized service, and strong commitment to client satisfaction.

About Nomad: Nomad employs a unique model of technology and personalized customer care that utilizes our industry-leading Nomad Direct sourcing platform to access more than 4200 vetted partners worldwide. Nomad has regional offices in San Diego, Phoenix, London, Hong Kong, Bengaluru, and Shanghai. Nomad is a full-service global housing company; we are not a broker or agency.

Nomad provides a single point of contact and end to end management of a client's worldwide housing needs. Nomad utilizes its vast array of partners to offer thousands of apartments and suite hotel rooms to clients in the locations they need, with the selection of choice they demand. Top clients report Nomad's service delivery is a step above any other global serviced accommodation brand. Nomad services 1400 of the Top 2000 global companies, and thousands of smaller firms.

Heather James

Nomad Temporary Housing

619.313.4300

[email protected]

www.nomadtemphousing.com

SOURCE Nomad Temporary Housing