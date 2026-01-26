Nomad Temporary Housing Welcomes Back Valued Team Member Michael James

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Temporary Housing is pleased to announce the return of Michael James to its team. Michael rejoins Nomad as a valued member of the organization, bringing with him a wealth of experience, deep industry knowledge, and a proven track record of success in building and maintaining strong client relationships.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Michael back to Nomad," said Gavan James, CEO of Nomad Temporary Housing. "Michael has always been an incredible asset to our organization. His ability to cultivate meaningful relationships, understand client needs, and deliver solutions with professionalism and care sets a high standard for the industry."

Michael is widely recognized for his strengths as a skilled relationship builder, consistently fostering trust and long-term partnerships with clients, suppliers, and colleagues alike. His return further reinforces Nomad's commitment to delivering exceptional service and tailored housing solutions to its global client base.

"Working within the RMC space helped me see firsthand how critical Nomad's housing solutions are. I'm returning with new perspective and a deeper appreciation for the impact we make. This really feels like coming home to the work that fuels me, and, more importantly, allows me to help clients feel supported when it matters most," said Michael James. "I'm excited to be back with such a dedicated and talented team, and I'm looking forward to contributing to our continued growth and success in the years ahead."

With Michael's return, Nomad Temporary Housing is looking ahead to amazing things in the years to come, including continued expansion of its global services, deepened client relationships, and ongoing innovation in the temporary housing space.

About Nomad Temporary Housing

Nomad is a leading global temporary housing provider. Nomad is not a broker, we manage the stay from start to finish. Nomad employs a unique model of technology and personalized customer care that utilizes our industry-leading Nomad Direct sourcing platform to access more than 3,700 vetted partners worldwide. Offering a single point of contact and end to end management of a client's worldwide housing needs, Nomad services a vast array of global clients. Employing its certified partner network, Nomad offers thousands of apartments and suite hotel rooms to clients in the locations they need, with the selection of choice they demand. Our top clients report Nomad's service delivery is a step above any other global serviced accommodation brand. Nomad has been ranked #1 fifteen times in the independent Trippel surveys of Relocations Managers and Relocating Employees.

