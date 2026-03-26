Nomad Temporary Housing Named "Temporary Housing Partner of the Year" by Bristol Global Mobility for the Second Year in a Row

Award Recognizes Long-Standing Partnership, Shared Values, and Exceptional Client Service

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Temporary Housing, a global provider of corporate temporary housing solutions, has been honored by Bristol Global Mobility as its "Temporary Housing Partner of the Year." The award recognizes Nomad's outstanding service, deep collaboration, and long-standing partnership with Bristol, a leading worldwide relocation management company.

This recognition reflects a relationship that spans many years and countless relocations supported across the globe. From the outset, Nomad and Bristol have shared a common, client-centric philosophy: to deliver a consistently exceptional experience to relocating employees and their families, no matter where in the world they are moving.

"We are incredibly honored to be named Temporary Housing Partner of the Year by Bristol Global Mobility," said Karl Thuge, President at Nomad Temporary Housing. "Our teams have grown together over many years, building a true partnership centered on trust, personal connections, and a shared commitment to doing what's right for the client every single time."

Bristol's Partner of the Year recognition celebrates supplier partners who demonstrate:

Exceptional Service Quality – delivering reliable, high-touch support for global assignees and transferees.





– delivering reliable, high-touch support for global assignees and transferees. Collaboration and Responsiveness – working closely with Bristol's mobility advisors and operations teams to solve complex housing challenges quickly.





– working closely with Bristol's mobility advisors and operations teams to solve complex housing challenges quickly. Shared Values and Mindset – putting the relocating employee at the center of every decision and acting as a true extension of Bristol's service model, viewing every employee move as an opportunity to improve lives and create lasting impacts.

Nomad shares this award with our global network of vetted temporary housing partners, who deliver on our commitment to excellence with each guest, for every arrival. Nomad's high-touch service model, advanced technology and proprietary sourcing platform enable Bristol to provide relocating employees with comfortable, well-managed accommodations in locations all over the world. Both companies emphasize that their partnership is rooted in more than just capabilities.

"Our connection with Bristol is personal," added Thuge. "We've shared years of problem-solving, late-night calls across time zones, on-the-ground support for urgent moves, and countless stories of families settling into new homes and new cities. This award represents the people behind those stories – on both teams – and the clients we proudly serve together."

As mobility evolves and client expectations continue to rise, Nomad and Bristol remain aligned around a simple principle: put the relocating employee first. That shared mindset has guided the partnership through changing markets, new geographies, and emerging technologies, and will continue to define the relationship in the years ahead.

"We're proud of this recognition and even more proud of the relationship it represents," concluded Thuge. "We look forward to many more years of collaboration with Bristol Global Mobility."

About Nomad Temporary Housing

Nomad leverages its award-winning Nomad Direct sourcing platform to efficiently access over 3,300 vetted partners worldwide. With regional offices in San Diego, Phoenix, London, Hong Kong, Bengaluru and Shanghai, Nomad offers a single point of contact for end-to-end management of corporate housing needs—cultivating a premium, personalized experience in thousands of apartments and suite hotel rooms across the globe. Nomad continues to set the benchmark for quality, consistency, and client satisfaction in the corporate accommodation industry

For more information, please visit www.nomadtemphousing.com.

Gavan James

Nomad Temporary Housing

619.313.4300

[email protected]

SOURCE Nomad Temporary Housing