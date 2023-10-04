Nomad Temporary Housing Hires Michael James as Vice President, Client Development

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Temporary Housing is delighted to announce the addition of Michael James to its client development team.  With a deep understanding of the unique needs of corporate travelers and global mobility programs, Michael has consistently excelled in building and nurturing client relationships. As a ten year veteran in the industry, his commitment to delivering exceptional service and his ability to anticipate and address client needs have made him a trusted partner for organizations seeking temporary housing solutions.

Michael states, "I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the amazing team at Nomad! Their commitment to service excellence is extremely impressive along with their unbiased global capabilities. I am really looking forward to assisting with further client expansion and building upon Nomad's stellar reputation as a leader in the temporary housing industry."

Michael is recognized not only for his unwavering commitment to client satisfaction, but also for always staying on the cutting edge of industry trends, and driving innovation and excellence in the corporate housing sector. He is proud to hold the CCHP designation (Certified Corporate Housing Professional) from the Corporate Housing Providers Association and to volunteer for several regional relocation groups including Puget Sound Relocation Council, Portland Relocation Council, Bay Area Mobility Management and Southern California Relocation Council.

Michael was born and raised in Northern California and currently lives outside of Sacramento in Cameron Park, CA along with his wife Alaina, and their doodle. Outside of the office, Michael can be found adventuring in his RV, attending concerts whenever possible, and tackling home renovation projects.

About Nomad:  Nomad employs a unique model of technology and personalized customer care that utilizes the proprietary, industry-leading Nomad Direct sourcing platform to access more than 3,000 vetted partners worldwide. Offering a single point of contact and end to end management of a client's worldwide housing needs, Nomad utilizes its vast array of partners to offer thousands of apartments and suite hotel rooms to clients in the locations they need, with the selection of choice they demand. Top clients report Nomad's service delivery is a step above any other global serviced accommodation brand, and the industry awards and accolades received reinforce this. Nomad operates in 93 countries via our regional offices in San Diego, Phoenix, London, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.

Heather James
Nomad Temporary Housing
619.313.4300
[email protected]
www.nomadtemphousing.com

SOURCE Nomad Temporary Housing

