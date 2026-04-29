Nomadar Advances Scalable Live-Events Platform Strategy Following National Recognition of Cádiz Music Stadium and Rapid 2026 Expansion

Recognition serves as third-party validation of Nomadar's venue monetization model as the Company accelerates execution of its European live-events infrastructure strategy and advances development of its flagship JP Financial Arena

MARSHALL, Texas, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomadar Corp. (NASDAQ: NOMA) ("Nomadar" or the "Company"), a global platform operating at the intersection of sports, tourism, technology, and infrastructure, today announced that the Cádiz Music Stadium concert series has received national recognition at the Music & Sport Summit in Madrid, highlighting the platform as a leading example in Spain of the transformation of football stadiums into large-scale live entertainment venues.

The recognition serves as third-party validation of Nomadar's scalable venue activation and monetization model, which is designed to transform existing sports infrastructure into recurring, revenue-generating entertainment assets through diversified, high-frequency event programming.

The Cádiz Music Stadium platform is anchored at JP Financial Estadio, home of Cadiz CF, and is promoted by 33 Producciones in collaboration with Cádiz CF and other partners, with Nomadar acting as the strategic operator responsible for venue management, infrastructure readiness, and long-term development of the asset.

Validation of a Scalable Venue Monetization Model

From Nomadar's perspective, the award reinforces a core pillar of its business strategy: the activation, management, and monetization of large-scale venues through integrated live-event programming that expands utilization beyond traditional sports calendars.

By converting underutilized stadium capacity into multi-event entertainment platforms, Nomadar is establishing a repeatable operating model that supports recurring revenue opportunities, increased asset efficiency, and long-term value creation across its venue portfolio.

Nomadar is not simply hosting events—it is building a scalable infrastructure layer for live entertainment across Europe.

Accelerating Growth from 2025 Through 2026

The Cádiz Music Stadium platform builds on a strong inaugural 2025 season, which featured internationally recognized artists including Jennifer Lopez, Manuel Carrasco, Antoñito Molina, Il Divo, and a large-scale carnival-themed event, establishing Cádiz as an emerging destination for major summer concerts.

The 2026 season reflects accelerating demand and continued platform expansion, with a growing lineup of national and international acts scheduled throughout the summer, including:

La Flamenca XXL (June 27)

Los Delinqüentes (July 4)

Aitana (July 12 — sold out)

La Reina del Flow (July 17)

Leiva (July 18)

The expansion of the 2026 program underscores increasing promoter engagement, audience demand, and the strengthening position of Cádiz within global touring circuits.

Operational Execution and Platform Integration

While 33 Producciones leads concert promotion, Nomadar plays a central role in operational execution and venue transformation, working alongside Cádiz CF to deliver a high-performance, large-scale event environment.

Nomadar's responsibilities include:

Infrastructure adaptation for large-scale concert production

Scheduling integration with professional football operations

Audience experience design, logistics, and crowd management

Long-term planning aligned with future venue development initiatives

These capabilities form the foundation of Nomadar's Concerts & Events and Venue Management vertical, launched in 2025 and continuing to scale into 2026.

Strategic Acceleration of JP Financial Arena Development

The Cádiz Music Stadium platform represents an early-stage deployment of Nomadar's long-term infrastructure strategy and serves as a real-world operational blueprint for the Company's flagship JP Financial Arena project.

By leveraging Cádiz CF's existing stadium footprint, Nomadar is effectively accelerating by approximately five years the live-events activity originally envisioned for JP Financial Arena, while simultaneously de-risking execution through real-time operational validation.

This approach enables the Company to:

Test and refine scalable event operations

Establish relationships with global promoters and touring artists

Position Cádiz as a recurring destination within international event circuits

Generate early-stage revenue streams and operational data insights

Industry Recognition and Strategic Positioning

The award presented at the Music & Sport Summit underscores the innovative nature of Nomadar's model, which bridges sports infrastructure and live entertainment to maximize asset utilization and create year-round economic activity.

As the Cádiz Music Stadium platform continues to expand in scale and visibility, Nomadar is further solidifying its position at the intersection of:

Sports infrastructure

Live entertainment

Destination-driven tourism

Technology-enabled venue management

The Company expects the platform to remain a key driver of its European growth strategy while establishing the operational and commercial foundation for its next generation of integrated sports and entertainment assets.

About Nomadar

Nomadar Corp. is a U.S.-based company operating at the intersection of sports, tourism, technology, and health. A subsidiary of Cádiz CF, a 115-year-old professional soccer club competing in La Liga, Nomadar develops innovative projects that connect global audiences through experiences that combine health, entertainment, and digital engagement.

The Company is also advancing the JP Financial Arena real estate development project for a multi-purpose event center in southern Europe, designed to host international sports, cultural, and corporate events. Nomadar's mission is to create sustainable, technology-driven platforms that enhance the connection between sports, community, and health.

Safe Harbor Statement

This Press Release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance of Nomadar and reflects management's expectations and projections regarding Nomadar's growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's revenues for 2026, strategic investments in the Company, and the potential benefits thereof. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "aim", "seek", "is/are likely to", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of Nomadar in light of its experience and understanding of historical trends and current conditions and other factors management believes are appropriate to consider, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Nomadar's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information presented. Given these risks and uncertainties underlying the assumptions made, prospective purchasers of Nomadar's securities should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by applicable law, Nomadar undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on Nomadar's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential investors should read this document with the understanding that Nomadar's actual future results may be materially different from what is currently anticipated. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from those anticipated and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company´s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov. Further descriptions of these risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 31, 2026, and in subsequent filings with and submissions to, the SEC, as the same may be amended and supplemented from time to time, which are available at www.sec.gov. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.

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SOURCE Nomadar