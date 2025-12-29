Nomadar Furthers International Expansion of HPT Program to Mexico through Strategic Agreement with Mexiaa FC

MARSHALL, Texas, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing the availability of its innovative High Performance Training Program, Nomadar (NASDAQ: NOMA) ("Nomadar" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based company operating at the intersection of sports, technology, tourism, and health, announced the signing of a strategic agreement with Mexiaa FC, the largest scouting academy in Mexico, located in the city of Pachuca (Hidalgo), approximately one and a half hours from Mexico City. The partnership marks Nomadar's entry into one of the most popular and engaged soccer markets worldwide and reinforces the expansion of the High Performance Training Program (HPT) in Latin America, following the recent project carried out in Ecuador in collaboration with HOPE Foundation.

Mexiaa FC has established itself as the Mexico's leading talent identification platform, organizing multiple large-scale national scouting events every year that bring together between 700 and 1,300 players per event. The academy maintains agreements with top-tier Mexican clubs such as Cruz Azul, Tigres, and Club América, acting as a talent recruitment partner for these organizations. Its track record includes numerous success stories, with players who have already made their professional debuts in both Liga MX and Liga MX Femenil, underscoring the academy's structure, professionalism, and nationwide reach.

The collaboration between Nomadar and Mexiaa FC is currently scheduled to begin in May 2026 with an intensive scouting event and methodological implementation in Pachuca, Mexico. Over a three week period, coaches from the HPT program will lead training sessions, technical work, and evaluation matches with players from different age categories, applying the innovative high-performance methodology jointly developed by Nomadar and Cádiz Club de Fútbol.

Nomadar's HPT program is the Company's international high-performance training and player development own methodology, developed in collaboration with Cádiz CF, and designed to connect emerging talent with European methodologies, professionalized evaluation processes, and immersive experiences within the Spanish soccer ecosystem. Through this alliance in Mexico, Nomadar continues to build bridges between North America, Europe, and Latin-America, consolidating its position as a global platform for sports development and education.

As explained by Pablo Sánchez, Director of Nomadar's International HPT Program, this agreement makes it possible "to introduce a proven European methodology such as Nomadar and Cadiz CF´s into a market as powerful as Mexico, working with a structure that already benefits thousands of players and shares our vision for development and international projection."

As a result of the process, the parties intend for five selected players to travel to Spain and take part in a 15-day immersion experience, during which they would integrate into the daily training environment of the Cádiz CF youth academy, within a program developed by Nomadar in collaboration with the Spanish club.

The players would participate in training sessions, technical evaluations, and educational activities based on elite standards, experiencing first-hand the professional environment of a La Liga club. From Mexiaa FC, its Director, Christian Osorio, emphasized that "collaborating with Nomadar and with a historic European soccer club such as Cádiz CF raises our training standards and further professionalizes our processes. It also serves as confirmation that Mexican soccer talent has real international value and projection when developed with structure and discipline."

Beyond the initial collaboration, the new agreement established the foundation for medium- and long-term collaboration around the HPT Program and the development of HPT Coaching initiatives, aimed at the training and specialization of local coaches under shared methodological criteria.

Safe Harbor Statement

This Press Release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance of Nomadar and reflects management's expectations and projections regarding Nomadar's growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's HPT program and commercial arrangement with Mexiaa FC. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "aim", "seek", "is/are likely to", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of Nomadar in light of their experience and understanding of historical trends and current conditions and other factors management believes are appropriate to consider, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Nomadar's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information presented. Given these risks and uncertainties underlying the assumptions made, prospective purchasers of Nomadar's securities should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by applicable law, Nomadar undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on Nomadar's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential investors should read this document with the understanding that Nomadar's actual future results may be materially different from what is currently anticipated. Further descriptions of these risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-284716) originally filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 6, 2025, as amended and supplemented from time to time, and in subsequent filings with and submissions to, the SEC, as the same may be amended and supplemented from time to time, which are available at www.sec.gov. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.

