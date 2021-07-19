Nomadist Launches Website Highlighting Vehicle Adventure Content

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomadist, a next-generation, online vehicle adventure magazine, is pleased to share the launch of its new website, www.nomadist.com. The site aims to aggregate the best vehicle adventure content and leverages a personalized engine to provide users with a content feed highlighting the topics they care about most.

Discover all the best automotive adventure content in one place.

As more people across the country have a growing desire to explore the outdoors, adventuring is just one way to discover freedom, and the vehicles they choose to invest in are a form of identity and a platform for self-expression. Nomadist's new website will offer content that users will enjoy and is personalized based on vehicles, hobbies, and personal preferences.

The company's vision of driving adventure forward and solving the issue of fragmentation relies on three key pillars:

Accessibility and discoverability - By aggregating content with a personalized search engine, Nomadist aims to provide content creators with more opportunities to monetize, grow, and see their content take off.

Leveraging technology - With Machine Learning engineers, data scientists, and technologists on the team, Nomadist believes that leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence can aid in delivering highly personalized experiences that engage the user in new and innovative ways.

- With Machine Learning engineers, data scientists, and technologists on the team, Nomadist believes that leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence can aid in delivering highly personalized experiences that engage the user in new and innovative ways. Decentralization - Ultimately, Nomadist must become a website for everyone. The company is experimenting with ways where the user not only can consume content but also play a role in creating it and gaining value.

"We're establishing a content platform that allows anyone to have an intuitive and approachable experience when discovering automotive adventure and outdoor-related content," said Andy Wang, CEO of Nomadist. "Our long-term vision is so much more than that. We want to personalize content at scale and change the landscape of the industry."

Enter the "Endless Summer" Giveaway

Nomadist is holding an "Endless Summer" Giveaway where participants will have the chance to win a variety of prizes, including light bars, light pods, rooftop tents, roof racks, and much more. Partners in the giveaway are KC HiLiTES, Dometic, Factor 55, Front Runner, Milestar Tires, ONX Off Road/Maps, and PRP Seats. Entering to win is easy. To learn more, click here.

About Nomadist

Drive adventure forward. Nomadist will be the ultimate adventure lifestyle magazine, inspiring the world to overcome challenges and create a positive impact through a life of exploration.

We want to empower and engage people around the world to live a life of adventure. We do this by enabling the everyday person to discover the best blogs and information for automotive and outdoor adventure by curating, personalizing, and aggregating content.

To learn more, visit www.nomadist.com. email [email protected]

Related Images

your-adventure-begins-here.jpg

Your Adventure Begins Here

