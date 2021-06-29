Nomadix Acquires Angie Hospitality, Leading Voice Assistant Technology Company

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomadix® Inc., a technology leader in hospitality and multi-tenant industries, today announced the acquisition of Angie Hospitality, the leading provider of voice-activated and contactless technology solutions for hotels. After years of close partnership, this strategic alignment of technology and talent brings new value to Nomadix channel partners and hotel customers. The addition of Angie in-room voice assistants and its mobile app to the Nomadix product portfolio will create a competitive, integrated experience for customers, while also boosting scalability, global support and continuous innovation for the Angie product line.

"We strive to provide unmatched reliability and innovation across all of our offerings. With the addition of Angie's award-winning technology, we're able to offer a broader and richer set of solutions to our partners and customers," said Ted Helvey, chairman and CEO at Nomadix. "Voice technology plays a key role in the contactless digital concierge strategy that hotels are implementing to address safety concerns and staff shortages - all while still offering a personalized guest experience. We believe this acquisition gives the market a truly 'better together' product portfolio and set of industry experts."

The in-room voice assistants and mobile app technology from Angie Hospitality complement the Nomadix portfolio of guest-facing technologies released in 2020. As hotels look to create a more contactless environment for safety, personalization and convenience, the combined offerings address today's needs and will equip hotels with a strong foundation for the future. Nomadix will also announce new products and upgrades to its portfolio over the next few months at AAHOACON and HITEC.

"Nomadix and Angie Hospitality have worked closely through a strategic partnership, which included joint development, marketing, sales and service agreements," said Speleos Dravillas, chief revenue officer for Nomadix. "Both companies will collectively combine teams, systems and go-to-market strategies to deliver Angie's in-room devices and mobile app technology through our global network of partners to become more widely available in the hospitality market."

About Nomadix

With more than 25 years of experience, Nomadix enables over 5 million daily internet connections in over 150 countries. With a global reputation for unparalleled reliability and ease of management, its patented gateways are the industry standard in hospitality, used by tens of thousands of properties and supporting millions of rooms worldwide. The company provides hotel and property owners, brands, property management groups and managed service providers (MSPs) with a suite of solutions that will enhance the guest and tenant experience, today and into the future. From in-room entertainment with TV casting, to secure Wi-Fi, to a PBX phone service – travelers can feel at home wherever they go. For more information, visit nomadix.com.

About Angie Hospitality

Angie Hospitality® by Nomadix delivers contactless technology for hotels. The company offers patented voice and touchscreen capabilities in their purpose-built solutions for the hotel environment. This includes the world's first 24-hour interactive guest room assistant, mobile app, casting, and PBX solutions for hoteliers looking to increase guest satisfaction, improve staff efficiencies and maximize revenue opportunities. For more information, visit angie.ai.

