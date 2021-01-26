Nomadix Announces Continued Growth and Expansion in Hospitality and Multi-Tenant Industries

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomadix® Inc., a technology leader in the hospitality and multi-tenant markets, today announced product portfolio expansion, increased focus on research and development, hiring and growth to adjacent and international markets. To bolster the company's growth and strategic focus, Nomadix appointed senior sales executives to expand its technology and alliance partnerships in the U.S. and around the globe.

As the hospitality and MDU markets move into recovery, the need for technology to optimize operations, delight guests and tenants, and support staff becomes more critical. With increased safety concerns and new customer expectations, Nomadix has expanded its teams and products to provide the right quality and value needed in today's environment. The new focus under the expanded sales leadership will enhance the company's partner program to provide a better journey for guests and tenants and the properties that support them.

"We are thrilled to add this level of expertise to our sales bench as we execute our plans to offer a broader set of products into additional markets," said Ted Helvey, chairman and CEO at Nomadix. "In addition to our flagship gateways, we've added TV casting, a cloud PBX phone system, mobile apps, customizable portals and voice-enabled devices to our portfolio. These sales executives have a wide range of experience selling into our target markets, including global brands, mid-scale to premium properties and adjacent markets."

Hauke Lenthe, Managing Director, EMEA & APAC: Brings more than 25 years of hospitality and international hotel technology experience, spanning from managed internet services to operational and guest-facing software. Previous roles include Vice President of Middle East and Africa in Dubai at iBAHN and Executive Vice President at Shiji Group supporting Hetras Cloud PMS. He also served as Partner and CCO for Neorcha, a Dubai-based hotel app startup.

Paul Payette, Vice President, Strategic Relations: A hospitality veteran with more than 20 years of experience growing global business and leading sales, strategic partnerships, marketing and strategic planning. He previously served as Vice President, Business Development for TTI, Inc. Prior to that, Paul served in strategic relationship and leadership roles as Vice President & General Manager Digital Solutions at Pinnacle Communications, Senior Vice President of Global Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Uniguest and Senior Director at Choice Hotels. Payette is a United States Air Force Veteran and was decorated for Heroism.

Brian Ambrosio, Vice President, Americas Partner Sales: Responsible for building and managing key partner relationships and channel sales for the Americas. Prior to his tenure at Nomadix, he served in an executive sales and marketing role at DCI Design Communications, a provider of data solutions, IP converged systems, HSIA for guest-room internet and hosted hospitality solutions.

Dean Compoginis, Vice President, Business Development: Leads strategic growth opportunities in the multi-tenant, multi-dwelling unit (MDU) and hospitality markets worldwide. An accomplished global sales and marketing executive, Compoginis served as Director of MDU Business Development & Sales at Ruckus Networks. Prior to that, he was the Director of the Hospitality Business Unit at Meru Networks, Vice President of Marketing at Teledex and Chief Executive Officer at Bittel Americas.

With more than 20 years of experience, Nomadix enables over 5 million daily internet connections in over 150 countries. With a global reputation for unparalleled reliability and ease of management, its patented gateways are the industry standard in hospitality, used by tens of thousands of properties and supporting millions of rooms worldwide. The company provides hotel and property owners, brands, property management groups and managed service providers (MSPs) with a suite of solutions that will enhance the guest and tenant experience, today and into the future. From in-room entertainment with TV casting, to secure Wi-Fi, to a PBX phone service – travelers can feel at home wherever they go. For more information, visit nomadix.com.

