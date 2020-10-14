Nomadix Casting Enables Guests to Personalize their In-Room Entertainment Experience

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomadix Inc., a technology leader in hospitality and MDU, today announced its new cost-effective solution Nomadix Casting, which enables guests to choose the content they want to watch and cast it with their devices directly to the in-room TV. As more people "cut the cord" and stream their own content at home, the guest preference to access the same content when they travel has significantly increased. Nomadix Casting modernizes the guest experience while providing an affordable and secure solution for hotels to meet this new demand.

Branded to align with each hotel's look and feel and customizable in numerous languages, Nomadix Casting enables guests to quickly pair their devices with the in-room TV. No downloads are needed on guest devices, and there's no need to enter usernames with the remote or share passwords with the hotel. Thousands of apps are supported to allow guests to watch the latest Netflix episode, work out, listen to music or stream a business training video. Unlike mirrored casting solutions, once streaming starts, the process is offloaded to the casting server, which allows guests to use their iOS or Android devices without interrupting the streaming content.

"The global impact on the hospitality industry has forced hotels to find new ways to differentiate, increase safety and save money, and we are investing in developing products that offer the right-sized solution at the right price," said Tammy Estes, chief product officer at Nomadix. "Nomadix Casting is an easy-to-use, reliable product that allows guests to watch what they prefer, while eliminating the common headaches of remembering passwords or the security concern of logging into public devices."

Nomadix gateways provide authenticated, managed internet access for millions of hotel rooms at properties all over the world. For properties with Nomadix gateways integrated with the property management system (PMS), guest devices are automatically recognized and paired with the in-room TVs when they connect to the hotel Wi-Fi network. No other guest action is needed. For properties implementing Nomadix Casting as a stand-alone solution, guests can simply aim their cameras at the QR code on the in-room TV to pair their devices. Then they choose what they want to watch on their personal devices and click the casting button included in all popular content apps, such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube and many more.

Nomadix Casting is now generally available around the world. For more information, visit nomadix.com.

Nomadix will demo its new solutions at Cyber HITEC October 27-29, 2020, at booth #730.

About Nomadix

Nomadix is a world leader in edge gateways and is the industry standard for hospitality. In addition to its flagship hospitality product line, the company also offers reliable, affordable internet provisioning and management solutions for Multi-Dwelling Units (MDUs). The Nomadix® Cloud, a unified solution for hotel owners, brands and managed service providers (MSPs), provides greater control and visibility of property network capabilities and performance. For more information, visit nomadix.com.

