Nomadix Dials Up New Cloud PBX Service for High-Quality Calling at a Low Cost

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomadix Inc., a technology leader in hospitality and MDU, today announced its new cloud PBX service that offers clear and reliable communications for hotels. As the hospitality industry navigates the challenges of 2020 and heads into recovery, hoteliers are looking for ways to cut costs without compromising quality or safety. Nomadix PBX enables hotels to upgrade outdated equipment, meet new safety requirements and save money each month by making the switch.

In-room phone usage has drastically declined with guests using their own devices to make calls. Despite the limited use, hotels must still comply with Kari's Law in the U.S. (codified at 47 U.S. Code § 623) and Telecom Decision CRTC 2007-44 in Canada. The U.S. law requires hotel phone systems to call 911 directly without having to dial a prefix, provide notification to a front desk when a 911 call is made and offer location information to ensure guest safety.

"We made the switch to Nomadix PBX for two reasons: to work with a reliable company where we never have to worry about the service and to save money each month to offset the impact of COVID-19 on operations," said Patrick Fultz, owner at Sleep Woodstock in Vermont. "The great relationship we have with the Nomadix team might be the most important aspect. Especially with the 24/7 nature of travel and lodging, we know they are ready to assist if we ever need support."

"We have been part of the hospitality industry for more than two decades and understand the complex requirements and pain points of this market. In the face of the massive disruption of 2020, we've increased our development to provide right-sized and right-priced products that meet the evolving needs of hotels," said Tammy Estes, chief product officer at Nomadix. "Nomadix PBX offers a high-quality service at a reasonable cost, helping hoteliers meet their goals while serving their guests through these challenging times and through the recovery."

By eliminating servers and other on-site equipment, the Nomadix PBX solution is easy to set up and maintain. Nomadix IP phones are available for guest rooms, the front desk and back office locations. The service is also compatible with most SIP/IP phones on the market. Comprehensive administrative and front desk capabilities include room-to-room calls, voicemail, call forwarding, emergency-calling notification, conference calling and more.

Additionally, through our partnership with Angie Hospitality, Angie can act as the in-room phone with voice-activated or touchscreen-enabled dialing. These digital assistant devices also fulfill guest requests and answer questions about the hotel and nearby attractions. Angie modernizes the guest experience by replacing old phones, alarm clocks and even bluetooth speakers, and integrates with existing hotel systems to control the thermostat, lights, TV and more.

The Nomadix PBX service is generally available in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit nomadix.com.

Nomadix will demo its new solutions at Cyber HITEC October 27-29, 2020, at booth #730.

About Nomadix

Nomadix is a world leader in edge gateways and is the industry standard for hospitality. In addition to its flagship hospitality product line, the company also offers reliable, affordable internet provisioning and management solutions for Multi-Dwelling Units (MDUs). The Nomadix® Cloud, a unified solution for hotel owners, brands and managed service providers (MSPs), provides greater control and visibility of property network capabilities and performance. For more information, visit nomadix.com.

