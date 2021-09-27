Nomadix Helps "Re-Boot" Hospitality at HITEC Dallas

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomadix® Inc ., a technology leader in hospitality and multi-tenant industries, today announced it will showcase its portfolio of hotel internet and guest-facing technologies at HITEC Dallas. The company joins partners, customers and industry peers to help "re-boot" hospitality at the conference September 27-30.

Hotels are navigating the new reality of guest expectations for high quality service, while struggling with limited staffing and demand for touchless technology. To create comfortable, convenient and safer stays, Nomadix is helping equip properties with innovative products that increase guest satisfaction and loyalty, while alleviating some of the industry's staffing challenges.

"'Better Together' is one of our core values. It drives our strategic approach to how we build our products, as well as how we develop key partnerships and customer relationships, to deliver technology solutions that work together with both hoteliers and guests in mind," said Ted Helvey, chairman and CEO at Nomadix. "Our team has been focused on expanding partnerships and our product portfolio to address the industry's current challenges - aiding stretched staff, creating contactless engagements and building safe and quality experiences for guests. We are thrilled to safely meet with our industry colleagues at HITEC and continue the important discussions of how we can help re-boot hospitality."

Demonstrations at HITEC:



Nomadix Casting : This solution allows guests to automatically pair their personal devices to their in-room TV when they connect to the hotel Wi-Fi and then easily cast their preferred shows and other content from Netflix, Hulu, Spotify and thousands of other popular streaming apps. It eliminates the need to touch the remote, the inconvenience of remembering passwords and the security concerns of logging into public devices.



: This solution allows guests to automatically pair their personal devices to their in-room TV when they connect to the hotel Wi-Fi and then easily cast their preferred shows and other content from Netflix, Hulu, Spotify and thousands of other popular streaming apps. It eliminates the need to touch the remote, the inconvenience of remembering passwords and the security concerns of logging into public devices. Angie by Nomadix Voice Assistants : The multilingual digital concierge (available via both in-room devices and mobile app) helps fulfill guest requests, answer common questions about the property and creates a contactless, next-generation hotel experience. Angie combines multiple devices, such as alarm clocks, telephones, tablets and smart speakers, and can integrate with other in-room IoT and smart technology. Its natural language voice AI engine allows hotels to control questions and responses to assist stretched staff and provide upsell and advertising revenue.



The multilingual digital concierge (available via both in-room devices and mobile app) helps fulfill guest requests, answer common questions about the property and creates a contactless, next-generation hotel experience. Angie combines multiple devices, such as alarm clocks, telephones, tablets and smart speakers, and can integrate with other in-room IoT and smart technology. Its natural language voice AI engine allows hotels to control questions and responses to assist stretched staff and provide upsell and advertising revenue. Nomadix Cloud PBX : This reliable hospitality telephony service cost-effectively replaces end-of-life phone systems and meets the latest emergency calling requirements. The service works with Nomadix IP phones, Angie guest room devices and most SIP/IP phones on the market.



This reliable hospitality telephony service cost-effectively replaces end-of-life phone systems and meets the latest emergency calling requirements. The service works with Nomadix IP phones, Angie guest room devices and most SIP/IP phones on the market. Gateway Portfolio: Nomadix internet gateways are the preferred solution for many of the top global brands and properties. These robust and secure products allow for the management of personalized and frictionless branded guest internet access, for up to 2M connected devices and up to 10Gb. The most recent addition to the portfolio, the EG 1000, packs the same features and functionalities as the rest of the family - including powerful and patented bandwidth management - into our smallest and most affordable package yet. It's the perfect solution to address the evolving needs of demanding guests and tenants at small-to-mid-tier hotels, apartments and senior living communities.



Nomadix internet gateways are the preferred solution for many of the top global brands and properties. These robust and secure products allow for the management of personalized and frictionless branded guest internet access, for up to connected devices and up to 10Gb. The most recent addition to the portfolio, the EG 1000, packs the same features and functionalities as the rest of the family - including powerful and patented bandwidth management - into our smallest and most affordable package yet. It's the perfect solution to address the evolving needs of demanding guests and tenants at small-to-mid-tier hotels, apartments and senior living communities. Nomadix Passpoint: This hospitality-focused Passpoint implementation allows for the automation of guest onboarding and roaming, while providing the option to engage with users throughout their stay. It offers increased security and privacy, compared with traditional methods, and provides a solution to the impending MAC address randomization challenge. In addition, it offers integration capabilities, upsell and new partnerships and business model opportunities, including cellular offloading.



This hospitality-focused Passpoint implementation allows for the automation of guest onboarding and roaming, while providing the option to engage with users throughout their stay. It offers increased security and privacy, compared with traditional methods, and provides a solution to the impending MAC address randomization challenge. In addition, it offers integration capabilities, upsell and new partnerships and business model opportunities, including cellular offloading. Hotel Portal : Part of the Nomadix Cloud, this platform enables brands and managed service providers (MSPs) to operate their Nomadix gateway estates. It offers centralized captive portals, guest authentication and conferences management, as well as local equipment, site information, configuration, reporting and backup/restore functionalities. In addition, it includes a built-in support ticketing system.

For more information, visit https://nomadix.com/HITEC/, or visit the Nomadix team in booth #3611 at the conference.

About Nomadix

With more than 25 years of experience, Nomadix enables over 5 million daily internet connections in over 150 countries. With a global reputation for unparalleled reliability and ease of management, its patented gateways are the industry standard in hospitality, used by tens of thousands of properties and supporting millions of rooms worldwide. The company provides hotel and property owners, brands, property management groups and managed service providers (MSPs) with a suite of solutions that will enhance the guest and tenant experience, today and into the future. From in-room entertainment with TV casting, to secure Wi-Fi, to in-room voice assistants, to a PBX phone service – travelers can feel at home wherever they go. For more information, visit nomadix.com.

Media Contacts:

Aubrey Coggins

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

Jacquelyn Brazzale

PR of Nomadix

[email protected]

872 588 8347

SOURCE Nomadix

Related Links

https://nomadix.com

