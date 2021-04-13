Nomadix Names Hospitality Industry Veteran Speleos Dravillas as Chief Revenue Officer

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomadix® Inc., a technology leader in hospitality and multi-tenant industries, today announced the appointment of Speleos Dravillas as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). A hospitality and enterprise communications veteran, Dravillas joins the global management team to drive the company's go-to-market strategy and revenue growth through the execution of technology integration partnerships, strong channel and customer relationships, and industry alliances.

Over the past 12 months, Nomadix has released a new suite of hotel innovations, strategic integrations and flexible subscription pricing that hoteliers can leverage to re-open safely and cost-effectively, along with robust managed Wi-Fi for multi-tenant communities. Dravillas will provide the key guidance needed to bring these offerings to market and expand the value proposition to partners and customers around the world.

During his past tenure at Mitel and Percipia, Dravillas launched three different cloud solutions and led go-to-market strategies for direct and indirect sales channels. Prior to these roles, he successfully managed a multi-tiered national sales team for BTI Communications and transitioned sales from a reseller model to a managed service provider (MSP) model featuring "as a service" offerings.

"From my industry experience, the core values of this organization - integrity, agile perseverance and delivering excellence - align with my goals and are a testament to the company's current market position," said Dravillas. "I am eager to drive the delivery of the enhanced value of Nomadix and its expanded suite of technology for in-room entertainment, voice, artificial intelligence and connectivity for large-scale visitor-based networks, to both our existing and future clients."

"After the difficult year for our industry, it's important to us to provide valuable solutions that will help position hotels for success as travel returns," said Ted Helvey, chairman and CEO at Nomadix. "Our executive team is focused on delivery, adoption and world-class implementation. Dravillas will complement and enhance the efforts toward our shift in strategy and priorities, alongside our partners who support and benefit from these efforts."

About Nomadix

With more than 25 years of experience, Nomadix enables over 5 million daily internet connections in over 150 countries. With a global reputation for unparalleled reliability and ease of management, its patented gateways are the industry standard in hospitality, used by tens of thousands of properties and supporting millions of rooms worldwide. The company provides hotel and property owners, brands, property management groups and managed service providers (MSPs) with a suite of solutions that will enhance the guest and tenant experience, today and into the future. From in-room entertainment with TV casting, to secure Wi-Fi, to a PBX phone service – travelers can feel at home wherever they go. For more information, visit nomadix.com.

