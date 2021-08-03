Nomadix Showcases New Internet Gateway and Guest-Facing Technologies at AAHOACON

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomadix® Inc., a technology leader in hospitality and multi-tenant industries, today announced it will showcase its full suite of internet and guest-facing solutions at AAHOACON. The company recently expanded its product portfolio to address the unique requirements of small-to-mid-tier hotels and help these properties align to new guest expectations post-pandemic. These new offerings aim to help "re-boot" the Hospitality industry, Nomadix's focus at the Dallas-hosted conference on August 3-6, 2021.

Hoteliers are dealing with a new reality of guest expectations for contactless technology and limited face-to-face engagements. To create comfortable, convenient and safer stays in this new environment, Nomadix is helping to equip properties with quality products that create better guest satisfaction and loyalty, while also alleviating some of the staffing challenges impacting the industry.

New EG 1000 Gateway: Announced at AAHOACON, this product builds on the strengths that established Nomadix internet gateways as the preferred solution for many of the top brands and properties around the world. It packs the same features and functionalities into a compact format and a lower price point, perfect for smaller hotels.

Nomadix Casting : Gives choice to guests, allowing them to easily cast their preferred shows and other content from Netflix, Hulu, Spotify and thousands of other popular streaming apps from their devices onto the in-room TVs. It eliminates the need to touch the remote, the inconvenience of remembering passwords and the security concerns of logging into public devices.

Angie by Nomadix Voice Assistants: The multilingual digital concierge (available both via in-room devices and mobile app) helps fulfill guest requests, answer common questions about the property and creates a contactless, next-generation hotel experience - all via voice. The devices replace outdated equipment, including alarm clocks and phones, and integrate with smart hotel functionality to control lighting, change TV channels and adjust the thermostat. Angie streamlines the requests to create better efficiencies and assist stretched staff.

Nomadix Cloud PBX: Reliable, cost-effective cloud telephony service for hotels that meets the latest emergency calling requirements. The service works with Nomadix IP phones, Angie guest room devices, SIP/IP phones, and even supports most existing analog phones from previous PBX installations.

"We are thrilled to safely meet with our industry colleagues at AAHOACON in-person this year. Nomadix is focused on helping 're-boot hospitality,' and this venue provides the opportunity to have the important discussions on how we can all work together to plan for the future of our industry," said Speleos Dravillas, chief revenue officer for Nomadix.

For more information, visit https://nomadix.com/AAHOACON/, or visit the Nomadix team in booth #1525 at the conference.

With more than 25 years of experience, Nomadix enables over 5 million daily internet connections in over 150 countries. With a global reputation for unparalleled reliability and ease of management, its patented gateways are the industry standard in hospitality, used by tens of thousands of properties and supporting millions of rooms worldwide. The company provides hotel and property owners, brands, property management groups and managed service providers (MSPs) with a suite of solutions that will enhance the guest and tenant experience, today and into the future. From in-room entertainment with TV casting, to secure Wi-Fi, to in-room voice assistants, to a PBX phone service – travelers can feel at home wherever they go. For more information, visit nomadix.com.

