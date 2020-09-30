Nomadix Strengthens Executive Team and Expands Product Portfolio

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomadix® Inc., the global hospitality and MDU technology provider, today announced that the company has strengthened its global management team, expanded its product portfolio and increased hiring across the organization. The company is committed to providing value to its partners and customers and has invested in its team and product portfolio to help customers navigate the current environment and prepare for recovery.

With the decrease in travel and the massive impact on hotels, hoteliers are looking for ways to increase safety standards and customer satisfaction without adding more strain to an already impacted budget. Nomadix has created a suite of cost-effective, touchless technologies that can improve the guest experience and meet new safety requirements of hoteliers. Additionally, for the Multi-Dwelling Unit (MDU) market, Nomadix now offers Managed Wi-Fi that creates secure, reliable Internet connections to meet the 24/7 demands of tenants needing strong and reliable internet access for work, school and entertainment.

"The global impact of 2020 has created new safety and reliability requirements for hotels and MDUs, and we are focusing our efforts on helping customers solve these new pain points, save money and make it through this tumultuous year and beyond," said Ted Helvey, chairman & CEO of Nomadix. "In addition, we're expanding our teams and product offerings beyond our flagship gateways, with new product families demonstrating our continued commitment to the hospitality industry and building high-quality and reliable solutions for MDUs."

Helvey, who took the helm of Nomadix last year, has been building out the global management team over the last several months. He has a long tenure of executive leadership in software, networking and hospitality, as well as longtime involvement with non-profit organizations. Helvey also serves as a principal in Gate Worldwide Holdings and as chairman for its portfolio of companies including Angie Hospitality, a leader in contactless solutions for hotels, interTouch, a global managed service provider in hospitality, and GlobalReach Technology, a leader in Wi-Fi authentication.

Reporting to Helvey as members of the global management team of Nomadix and affiliated companies:

Pam Goncalves, Chief Marketing Officer. Goncalves brings more than 25 years of experience in marketing and executive leadership roles, having served at both pre-IPO and publicly traded networking technology and SaaS companies, including GuideSpark, Egnyte, Vocera, Brocade and Genesis Microchip. Goncalves is responsible for the global marketing strategy for Nomadix and its affiliated companies.

Tammy Estes, Chief Product Officer. Her tenure includes over 30 years of leadership roles in the areas of product and technology management, business and systems operations and program management in networking, software and educational companies. She's held roles in both private and public organizations, including iBahn, EarthLink and Learning Policy Institute. Estes also serves as CPO of Angie Hospitality.

Mark Khandjian, Chief Financial Officer. He brings a broad range of financial and operating experience and has held leadership roles in finance, accounting, general management and operations at Broadcom, Microsoft, Solectron and Ingram Micro. Khandjian also serves as CFO for each of the Gate Worldwide Holdings portfolio companies.

John Sykes, Head of Operations. Sykes has extensive experience in technology operations and improving efficiency to provide more value to customers, including leadership roles at Kaleidescape, CacheFlow and The Urban Electric Co.

Nomadix has more than doubled the research and development teams since early last year, and the company is also hiring across the organization, including in sales, marketing and operations, to prepare for the recovery of the hospitality industry and to meet the growing demand in the MDU space. The company plans on making a series of product announcements over the next several weeks leading up to Cyber HITEC in late October.

About Nomadix

Nomadix is a world leader in edge gateways and is the industry standard for hospitality. In addition to its flagship hospitality product line, the company also offers reliable, affordable internet provisioning and management solutions for Multi-Dwelling Units (MDUs). The Nomadix® Cloud, a unified solution for hotel owners, brands and managed service providers (MSPs), provides greater control and visibility of property network capabilities and performance. For more information, visit nomadix.com.

