Nomadix Unveils New Suite of Hotel Offerings at Cyber HITEC

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomadix® Inc., a technology leader in hospitality and multi-tenant industries, today announced it will demonstrate its new suite of cost-effective hotel solutions, including casting, cloud PBX and a mobile guest app, at Cyber HITEC October 27-29, 2020, in the Cyber Exhibitor Advantage Pavilion booth #730. The company will also showcase its flagship gateway offerings, along with new functionality to meet shifting guest demands and budget restrictions in today's hotel environment.

"Being part of the hospitality industry for more than two decades, we understand the complex requirements and pain points of this market. We are here to support hotels as they move into recovery and have doubled our efforts to offer right-sized and right-priced products that meet these new demands," said Tammy Estes, chief product officer at Nomadix. "We are looking forward to connecting with the hospitality community at the virtual show and hope to see everyone in-person next year."

Product Demos:

Nomadix Casting: Enables guests to easily cast their preferred shows and other content from Netflix, Hulu, Spotify and thousands of other popular streaming apps from their mobile devices onto the in-room TVs. It eliminates the need to touch the remote, the inconvenience of remembering passwords and the security concerns of logging into public devices. When combined with Nomadix gateways, the connection is automatic.

Nomadix Cloud PBX: Reliable, cost-effective cloud telephony service for hotels that meets the latest emergency calling requirements. Compatible with most SIP/IP phones on the market, Nomadix also offers IP phones with options such as built-in Wi-Fi, LED screens and headsets to meet the needs of the hotel. Angie guest room devices are also offered as in-room phones through our partnership with Angie Hospitality.

Nomadix Guest App: Personalized guest experience, touchless guest interactions and eliminated contact points that increase guest engagement, customer retention and incremental revenue. Offers check-in/check-out, hotel information, room control, mobile keys and concierge chat to provide a seamless branded experience from pre-arrival to checkout.

Nomadix Gateway Family: The hospitality industry standard for more than two decades, Nomadix gateways are found in tens of thousands of properties supporting millions of rooms around the world. Powered by innovative, patented technology, Nomadix's family of internet access gateways is designed with reliability and scalability in mind to accommodate small, medium and large-sized venues. The EG 3000, EG 3000L and EG 6000 gateways provide seamless authentication and connectivity for guests and offer unmatched bandwidth management, authentication and customized landing pages for visitor-based networks.

Hotel Portal: Robust management and controls for properties and managed service providers (MSPs) that can be branded with the same look and feel as other MSP solutions or the hotel's brand. It offers guest onboarding, authentication, bandwidth management, network management, reporting, ticketing and a conference room scheduler.

Demonstrations will be available during Cyber HITEC, and appointments can be scheduled throughout the post-show timeframe. For more information, visit https://nomadix.com/hitec/.

About Nomadix

Nomadix is a world leader in edge gateways and is the industry standard for hospitality. In addition to its flagship hospitality product line, the company also offers reliable, affordable internet provisioning and management solutions for Multi-Tenant Units. The company offers the Nomadix Cloud, a unified solution for hotel owners, brands and managed service providers (MSPs) that enables its suite of products - Nomadix Hotel Portal and Conferencing, Nomadix Casting and Nomadix PBX, as well as greater control and visibility of property network capabilities and performance. For more information, visit nomadix.com.

