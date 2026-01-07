Nomentia Appoints Marc Vietor as Chief Product Officer

HELSINKI, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomentia, Europe's leading provider of treasury and cash management solutions, today announced the appointment of Marc Vietor as the new Chief Product Officer (CPO), effective January 1, 2026. This appointment aligns with Nomentia's continued expansion across Europe, reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional value to its growing client base.

As Chief Product Officer, Marc will lead Nomentia's end-to-end product strategy, focusing on platform scalability, accelerating AI-enabled capabilities, strengthening product-market fit, ensuring seamless integration across the broader treasury & financial ecosystem.

Marc brings over 30 years of product and business leadership in enterprise software. Prior to joining Nomentia, he served as Chief Product Officer and General Manager at ARIS, where he played a pivotal role in scaling the product's vision and commercial growth globally.

"I'm excited to join Nomentia at such a pivotal moment in its journey," said Marc Vietor. "The company has built an impressive product portfolio and a strong reputation with customers across Europe. I look forward to working closely with the team to accelerate innovation and deliver market-leading solutions that create value every day for our customers."

"The Board is thrilled to welcome Marc to our leadership team," said Rick Medlock, Chairman of the Board. "Marc is a proven leader with deep experience in scaling high-growth Enterprise SaaS platforms. "His success in launching new product lines and driving customer outcomes will be instrumental in our next phase of product growth. Marc´s customer-centric mindset and commitment to building a high-performing, people-first culture make him a fantastic fit for Nomentia."

Closing Paragraph:

Nomentia remains dedicated to delivering smart payment, liquidity, and treasury solutions for treasury and finance professionals. With Marc Vietor as the new Chief Product Officer, the company is poised to continue its growth trajectory and reinforce its position as a trusted partner for businesses across Europe.

Media contact:

Jan Willem Doornbos

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

0031 611846330

www.nomentia.com

